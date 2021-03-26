How investment property can be a way of starting over

Sue Boyce was unable to afford home ownership after her divorce, but is now happy living in a tiny house she and her son built.

OPINION: One of the sad realisations for many people stuck in Covid-19 lockdown for months at a time is that they no longer want to be with their partners.

Already there are companies that specialised in sorting out the emotional and financial challenges of splitting up.

So what about the division of assets? What about the change in lifestyle?

People shouldn’t have to walk away from their whole life when they’re making a big change, but unfortunately that is what often happens (especially to women) when a long marriage ends. In most cases it is women who have put their careers on hold or not progressed as they might have because they have assumed more of the family and childcare responsibilities.

I see people in this situation all the time. I see panic and yes, even fear, when a home or a roof over their heads could be lost.

I have known that feeling too. As a single mum after divorce, I have fretted about my future and that of my son. I succeeded in securing our future with investment property.

Many people’s instinct is to put whatever money they get at the end of the relationship into a new family home, but the expense can add pressure. An investment property strategy can be a way to create security with less financial stress.

The demographic which arguably has the most to gain from thinking more laterally about property investment is those who are leaving a marriage and splitting their assets, notably – in most cases – the family home.

For many people in this category, buying a similar home to the one they had in the marriage is difficult. Either they will have to compromise on the type of property (a unit rather than three/four-bedroom family home) or on the location, possibly by buying in a more affordable but unfamiliar suburb.

For these folk, rather than jumping straight back into a mortgage with perhaps half their previous household income, why not rent, and invest a portion of the settlement on rental property?

With this strategy, people can still live in the area and in the type of home they prefer, while getting ahead financially and compensating for whatever financial dip they may have taken as a result of the relationship breakdown.

The money they have taken out of the sale of the family home and/or splitting other joint assets can be invested in one, two, or even three new investment properties. For example for a $600,000 property , a $120,000 deposit is all that is needed.

The income from three investment properties could potentially cover all the outgoings (including mortgage costs), plus contribute to their own rent. Then in the future they could leverage these rentals to buy the home they really want, or enjoy a substantial passive income, and still have money in the bank for a rainy day.

For those downsizing from the family home or moving into retirement, cash that has been freed up can be invested in brand-new or off-the-plan investment properties, which require only a 20 per cent deposit (therefore protecting the initial investment). People at this stage of life can enjoy a passive income while all property outgoings, including the mortgage, are covered by the strong rental market.

One client recently settled on a property in Hamilton in the low $600,000s, and our projection calculated $600 per week rental income. In fact, that rental is generating $710 per week, putting him in an even better position.

A second client bought off the plans six months ago, and the developer is now selling the same properties for $75,000 more than the client paid. And a third client, who bought an investment property in Hamilton six years ago for $599,000, is now selling it for $1.4 million.

Nikki Connors is a Registered Financial Advisor and the founder of Propellor Property Investments, Private Property Club, PropellorFirst, Metropolis Design, and Metropolis Property Management in Auckland and Christchurch. This article is her personal opinion based on her industry experience.