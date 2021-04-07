Property investor braces for extra $45,000 tax bill

The Housing Minister says there are so many different figures being thrown around - from 28,000 to 200,000 - that it's impossible to put a specific figure on it (video first published in February 2021).

Property investor Graeme Fowler says he expects to pay an extra $45,000 a year in tax when new rules fully take effect.

The Government announced last month that it was introducing a range of changes designed to “tilt the balance” of the housing market towards first-home buyers, including an extension of the bright-line test to 10 years.

Another change removes investors’ ability to deduct loan interest as an expense. Until now, investors have been able to reduce the tax they pay on their rental income by offsetting that income against the interest charged on their home loans.

There are likely to be exemptions from both changes for newly built properties.

Fowler, the author of 20 Rental Properties in One Year, and the owner of about 55 residential tenancies and 14 commercial, said the changes might affect his plans.

“The one change that could potentially cost investors a lot of money is the removal of the interest claim. The Government calls this a ‘loophole’, which is highly misleading and not true," he said.

“It has never been a loophole and interest has always been claimable as it is with any other business loans and will still be with any commercial properties. They have singled out the interest claim on residential loans and then called it a loophole.”

He said about 40 per cent of his debt was on residential property and the rest on commercial.

Stuff Graeme Fowler: “This will be phased in over the next four years assuming National does not get voted back in next time around and changes it back to how it was, which may well happen.”

“The residential portion of interest paid currently is $130,000 per year or just under $45,000 a year extra in tax when the new rule fully takes effect,” he said.

“This will be phased in over the next four years assuming National does not get voted back in next time around and changes it back to how it was, which may well happen.”

He said his strategy had been to buy properties and pay them off as quickly as possible, and that would serve him well in the new environment.

“If you have no debt on your rental properties, there will be no interest to pay ... My goal has always been to eventually have no debt on any properties and by bringing in this new rule, I may accelerate this and sell off some properties to reduce or eliminate the residential debt.

“The disadvantage of doing this earlier than planned is that I lose the leverage effect – of the debt being slowly paid down. That can easily be balanced out by selling some residential properties and buying more industrial/commercial properties. At this stage, that one seems to be the most likely choice. However, I will be waiting, weighing up all the various options, talking to my accountant more and choosing the best one that suits the strategy going forward.”

Another investor, Steve Goodey, who said he had “lots” of tenancies, said his strategy could also change.

“A little but I am not the average investor as some of my stuff is commercial, I will buy some new builds, raise rents and ride it out. Most investors with only one property will take the cash flow hit. It has probably set their goals back four or so years.

SUPPLIED Steve Goodey: “It is an attack on the middle class.”

“First against the wall will be the last people who bought houses. Imagine saving for five years and then losing your house when values drop 5 per cent and interest rates come up 2 per cent ... it is a massive attack on the middle class, the top end of property is unaffected. Commercial investors and landlords with no debt are laughing.”

Nick Gentle, who helps other investors find properties through his firm iFindProperty, and owns a block of flats, said he had thought about moving into a small development or commercial property instead.

“I have been thinking on those since well before the latest new tax, however, buying something for the sake of it does not make sense.”

Modelling by ASB showed that investors would need prices to be 30 per cent lower, or rents 30 per cent higher – or a mix of both – to make a deal pay off in the same way under the new rules as it currently did.

Rosie Collins, an economist at Sense Partners, said investors with large amounts of debt were the most likely to change their strategies in response to the changes.

“It changes the underlying profitability of running these properties. For an investor with an $800,000 debt at interest rate of 3 per cent, they would be paying about $1250 a year in normal tax under current rules, if they charge $650 a week for rent and have $6000 a year in operating costs.

”With the new changes, by 2026, they are now looking at an $8000 tax bill because their taxable income is effectively much higher. So they pay five or six times more tax than otherwise. This is because interest makes up a big part of property investment costs compared with other business types, whose other costs mean interest is only a small proportion of it.

“This means some highly leveraged investors will have to reconsider their business model as the rules change if they can’t front the higher tax expense. It will be felt by investors with lots of debt the most – especially if you amplify that across a property portfolio. But it is less of a big deal if you are not as highly leveraged. Most returns for investors come from capital gains anyway.”