High country hunter's paradise up for grabs

A rare chance to buy a high country station known with prime hunting grounds is drawing interest from New Zealand and overseas.

Glazebrook Station, 46km up the Waihopai River valley in Marlborough, is marketed as one of the largest freehold high country stations in the South Island, spanning 8882.7 hectares. The property includes river flats, native bush, freshwater streams and valleys.

It has been owned since 2005 by the American company Westervelt, based in Alabama, which also owns the fly fishing lodge Poronui in the North Island.

Bayleys agent Kurt Lindsay said the station provided multiple income streams from farming, tourism, honey harvesting and hunting.

Glazebrook’s game estate offered more than 1200 hectares of hunting land with trophy red stags and fallow deer as well as chamois and tahr.

The station has a purpose-built lodge, with four chalets, a cottage, shearers quarters, and a wool shed.

Lindsay said the rare opportunity to buy such a property was reflected by more than 30 inquiries in a week.

There had been a range of interest, including from locals looking to continue the farming and hunting operations.

“There has been a couple of hunting enthusiasts who would like to add it to their portfolio and continue on running the game part but also use it for personal use,” Lindsay said.

“We had some offshore interests as well from Australia and from Kiwis living overseas.”

Lindsay said there were inspections of the property scheduled this week.

If people were seriously interested the best way to see the station was by helicopter.

The property is being sold by deadline private treaty, closing Friday, April 30.

“It is a no price marketing campaign, so we show recent sales to the potential buyers and what the property has to offer.” ,