Overseas buyers a rare breed in 'crazy' house sale numbers

Skyrocketing house sales are yet to respond to Government moves to put the brakes on prices.

Overseas buyers continue to be a tiny part of those buying residential properties, according to Statistics NZ.

Figures on home transfers this week show the number of buyers without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas has been falling since 2018, when restrictions on the sale of residential properties to overseas buyers came into force.

In the three months to March this year, overseas buyers accounted for 192 transfers, less than 1 per cent of the total (0.4 per cent). That was down from 0.5 percent in March 2020.

Transfers include house sales but also marriage settlements or boundary or trustee changes that don't directly involve a sale or purchase.

The data also reflected New Zealand hot housing market, with home transfers up 60 per cent in Auckland on the previous March quarter, and defying Government moves in March to dampen prices and sales to property investors.

“That’s pretty crazy,” Statistics NZ property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“We usually don’t speculate on causes for a lot of these things but I know a lot of economists expect two quarters [to pass] before we see any real impact on the housing market.”

Although commentators are predicting a market slowdown, the data has yet show otherwise. Auckland real estate firm Barfoot & Thompson on Wednesday said it had the lowest number of properties on its books for five years.

Nationally, there were 55,608 property transfers in the March quarter, of which 44,586 were home transfers – a 34 per cent jump on the year earlier, although it was lower than December’s high of 51,504.

Alden Williams/Stuff Almost all regions saw a major jump in house sales.

Auckland was the biggest centre of activity, with 5268 more home transfers than the March quarter last year. But rises were seen across all regions, except for Hawke's Bay.

Canterbury notched up a 31 per cent increase in transfers (up 1509), Waikato was up 30 per cent (up 1,222) and Wellington was up 20 per cent (669).

Northland, Nelson, West Coast, and Otago also saw increases of at least 30 per cent.

New Zealand citizens were by far the biggest purchasers, accounting for 77 per cent of sales in the March quarter.

Seventeen per cent involved corporates, both local and international, and 5.1 per cent involved at least one resident visa holder.

Just 0.9 per cent were from non-New Zealand citizens or resident-visa holders and of those, the biggest proportion appeared to be Australians.

Some 954 transfers were to buyers who were paying their primary tax to an overseas country, including 318 to Australia, 147 to the US, 108 to those to UK and 102 to China.