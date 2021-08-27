How to use lockdown to jump start your househunting or property sale

This new 10-townhouse development at Days Bay sold out within 48 hours under lockdown.

If you were just about to dive into selling or buying a home pre-lockdown, you might feel everything has ground to a halt.

So much of real estate is about the physical – face to face meetings, viewings, open homes.

But the market hasn't stopped while we wait for news on alert levels. Auctions are still happening online, and agents have reporterd a surge in enquiries.

Unsplash Now is a good chance to take the time to make sure your property looks its very best online, if you are selling – or to shortlist listings ready for viewings when alert levels change, if you’re buying.

If you hadn't managed to hold your open homes or start your house-hunting before alert level four, there are ways to make use of this time so that when restrictions lift you can jump start your property purchase or sale.

If yo're selling, think digital

“Real estate is very much about getting in front of people, talking to people,” says Brooke Azzopardi, Canterbury-based agent and founder of Lime Real Estate.

“But with lockdown situations we’re using a lot more technology more often.”

Azzopardi and her team encourage vendors to take up as much digital marketing as possible. This technology means buyers can view properties via images, videos and 3D walk-throughs.

LIME REAL ESTATE/Supplied Brooke Azzopardi of Lime Real Estate says it's still possible to keep your property sale or purchase moving under Covid-19 restrictions.

“This lockdown situation has really highlighted why we recommend this,” she says. “It means we can still get people through properties online.

“The videos take the buyer on a journey through the property and are good for initial interest. But the walk throughs give a different level of detail and include floor plans, people can walk through room by room, and the measuring tool means you can even see if your couch would fit in the lounge,” says Azzopardi.

Most agencies are very accustomed to dealing with contracts and offers by email and using tools such as DocuSign to allow digital signatures.

Le Chateau Moderne, a high-end property in rural Waikato, is being marketed with the perfect lifestyle video that tells its own story.

Grant Henderson, regional general manager for Bayleys Wellington, notes that online enquiries lifted hugely during lockdown. It is, he believes, a combination of people having more time at home to spend online and also the fact that being in lockdown “raises our awareness of where we live”.

So in some ways spending more time at home can be the catalyst for a property move – somewhere bigger, smaller, quieter, more central – a change of lifestyle he says.

For those sellers that have not listed with an agent yet, one possible option during lockdown is to get a virtual appraisal, says Henderson. Agents use a range of online tools and data to compile this, and even get property specific.

“We have had Zoom calls with owners where people have shown us around their home, you can see the kitchen, that kind of thing,” says Henderson. This helps with the appraisal and gives people an idea of where they may sit in terms or price range, it enables to them think and plan about what moves they can afford to make.”

Supplied Real Estate agent Rick Mozessohn says Covid-19 has made people realise how quickly things can change.

Auckland agent Rick Mozessohn says even if you're just starting out on selling your home, now is a good time to start to get in touch with agents. “I always recommend people interview three different agents before deciding who to list with,” he says. “So this is the perfect time to do that.”

Sellers can also look at their property and think about how they want it presented, he said – and if you’ve already listed with an agent, he suggests taking a good look at your property online.

“Make sure the first three photos of your property are great and that the text is easy to scan. People typically read in an F-shape online.”

If you’re buying, get yourself first in the queue

TradeMe/Supplied This former bank was the most-viewed house listing on Trade Me during the first week of lockdown.

For those buyers that have not yet physically viewed any properties, the best use of the lockdown time is preparation, says Henderson.

“It’s a great time to look at what your requirements really are,” he says. “Look at those non-negotiables – think about things like schools and sunshine, and do your online research.”

As well as using agents' property walk-though tools, buyers can also take a virtual stroll down the road with Google Street View.

Bayleys/Supplied Grant Henderson, regional general manager for Bayleys Wellington, says online enquiries lifted hugely during lockdown.

Mozessohn agrees that preparation is key. Buyers should really pin down what they are looking for – make a list of must-haves and wants and get clear about what exactly they are after.

This approach can save a lot of wasted time and effort when searching for a home, but it is surprising how many people don’t do the basics, he says.

He cautions against rushing into anything site unseen, no matter how good the online listing.

“Let’s be realistic,” he says. “The average sales price we deal with in my team is around $2 million. Are you going to buy something for that price without seeing it?”

However, if you do you see somewhere you really like, you should contact the agent and get on the list so that you are one of the first in line when physical viewings resume, says Azzopardi.

It is possible for potential buyers make an offer subject to physical viewing, once lockdown is lifted, she says.