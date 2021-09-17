Average asking price in Auckland's 'most affordable' district nears $1 million

Average asking prices for properties in south Auckland’s Papakura district are approaching the million-dollar mark after rising $227,000 in a year, according to Realestate.co.nz figures.

A spokeswoman from the real estate website said the average asking price in the district, which was traditionally the most affordable in Auckland, sat at $961,608 in August.

A local marae leader said the increasingly exclusionary prices meant many first home buyers from Māori and Pasifika families, many of whom had lived in the area for multiple generations, were unable to get on the ladder.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said Auckland house prices had gone up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year right across the board.

READ MORE:

* It will take a 'flood of properties' coming onto the market to reverse price rises – industry report

* CoreLogic: Housing shortage fuel for market fire

* House vendors seeking to cash in on Covid with 12.4 per cent leap in average 'asking price'



“So I’m not surprised that districts like Papakura have seen the same jump.

Alden Williams/Stuff House prices have been increasing in the double digits across the board in Auckland. (File photo)

“Auckland house prices are growing, and so long as we have stock challenges, buyers will likely be looking further and further afield.”

The Papakura district as defined by Realestate.co.nz includes Ardmore, Conifer Grove, Drury, Hingaia, Opaheke, Pahurehure, Papakura, Red Hill, Rosehill, and Takanini.

Papakura Marae chief executive Tony Kake said prices in the area were excluding increasing numbers of residents, particularly those from the Māori and Pasifika communities.

Realestate.co.nz/Supplied Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says she’s not surprised to see Papakura house prices follow the rest of the city upwards.

“The whānau we deal with every day, the house prices are just beyond their dreams now unless you have three or four incomes in the household.

“From an equity lens they will never be able to get on the capital gains ladder, and never be able to pass on their benefit to future generations in the form of passing on a will or having that asset there.”

Kake’s daughter and her partner had moved back into the family home because they could not save enough for a house while also paying market rent.

“It’s a way of helping them get ahead but not every family has that privilege,” he said.

“We are just lucky our house is big enough.”

A migration further south was happening, but even the likes of Franklin were becoming unaffordable, Kake said.

Supplied Papakura Marae chief executive Tony Kake says lending policies are discriminatory against many communities.

“You probably have to get out of the Auckland area to become affordable, but that's where the jobs are, that's where families are.”

Kake said the increases in house prices were not an advantage for current owners if they wanted to buy and sell in the same market.

He said the big focus of policymakers had to be on bringing back the likes of rent-to-buy schemes and use of family benefits to put towards deposits.

Those had helped many into their own homes back when he was a first home buyer, he said.

The driver of house price increases within Papakura could be boiled down to one work for Kake: “Greed – those who can purchase them and turn them into rentals, they are.

“I think it's driven by greed rather than social responsibility.”

Median value also showed marked increase

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said he would be wary of using changes in asking price data as a measure of market movement.

“According to our records there were a total of 155 residential properties for sale in Papakura at the end of August. With such a small sample size the median or average asking price can vary wildly depending on the type of property that happens to be listed for sale,” he said.

Nick Goodall from CoreLogic said asking price data could be skewed by a few big sales.

CoreLogic’s preferred method of modelling median value of all properties found the median value of the roughly 19,000 residential properties residential properties in Papakura at the end of August were just below the asking price figures – sitting at $946,400.

Goodall said that was an increase of 25.7 per cent from the same time in 2020, when the figure was $752,800.

It was 34.7 per cent higher than at the end of August 2019, when the figure sat at $702,500.