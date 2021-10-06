What to know if you are selling for the first time

Q: Hi Belinda, it seems that there’s no shortage of advice out there for first home buyers, but I’m at the other end of the market and I need some help! I was a first home buyer 10 years ago and I’m now looking to be a first-time seller. When I bought my property, I was naïve enough to think that it would be my ‘forever’ home, but my life circumstances have changed, and I’m now looking to move on. I’ve spent the last decade pretty much ignoring the housing market (I was busy working on the house and working on paying my mortgage) and I feel like I have no idea where to start.

A: Selling a property, whether it’s your first or your fifth, is a big deal. People buy and sell properties for all sorts of reasons connected to lifestyle, work, or family changes, and it’s impossible to accurately predict when you’ll want or need to move on. Right now the market is highly pressured, with low stock and high prices, but also some uncertainty in the economic environment.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Selling your property incurs expenses, especially if you are buying another property at the same time.

Whatever your reasons, it’s important to take the time to think about what you want to achieve from the sale before you start the process. I encourage you to look at a website we created called settled.govt.nz. This is designed to help inform consumers on all the issues to consider when buying or selling a house.

One of the first things to consider is your financial situation. Selling your property incurs expenses, especially if you are buying another property at the same time. A key part of this budgeting process is accurately assessing your current property’s market value and what you need to set yourself up in your next home. Do you intend to buy a house of a similar size and value, or are you ready to downsize or more to another location?

Many homeowners find it hard to be objective about the value of their first home and this can have an impact on decision-making when it comes to sale time. In this situation it can be helpful to look at your property as an investment from which you want to get the best possible return.

A good way to start that process is to get an idea of the property’s current market value – either by using online tools, paying for a registered valuation, or getting a current market appraisal from a licensed real estate professional.

Just as it takes a village to raise a child, so does it take a support crew to sell a property successfully. While friends and family make good sounding-boards, you can’t beat the advice and guidance you’ll get from trained, experienced professionals.

Supplied/Stuff Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority.

Depending on your needs and the type of property you’re selling, your support team is likely to include a lawyer or conveyancer, along with possibly a valuer, an accountant (if you have used the property for business purposes), an insurer or lender, and a licensed real estate professional.

More than 90 per cent of residential properties in New Zealand are sold by licensed real estate professionals, who work for the seller in return for a commission that’s usually based on a percentage of the sale price. It’s important to choose your professional well – remember that you are trusting them with what’s likely to be your biggest financial asset. They’ll make recommendations on how best to market and sell your property. They work for you and are required to work in your best interests.

Have you thought about where you’ll live when the property is sold? Could you cope if a buyer wanted a short settlement date, and you had to move out sooner than expected? These are all things to consider before you start the process.

It’s also crucial to remember your obligations as a seller. Whether you sell with a licensed real estate professional or privately, you must be upfront about any issues or information about the property that could be relevant to a buyer. Are there any signs of water tightness issues? Is there a stream at the back of the property that threatens to inundate the house after a lot of rain? Do you have the necessary consents and compliance documents for any work that was done?

If you’re not sure what to disclose, talk to your lawyer and real estate professional. Perhaps the best rule of thumb is to imagine yourself in the shoes of a potential buyer and ask what you would want the seller to tell you? It’s also important to understand that a buyer may have the right to cancel the sale or renegotiate a reduced price if you have misrepresented anything to them. They may even be able to take you to court if there are issues.

Lastly, it is also important to think about the potential impact of shifting Covid-19 alert levels. Having a sales plan, and sale and purchase conditions that address what will happen if alert levels change is important. Your real estate professional and lawyer will be able to provide important advice on these issues.

Selling a property can be stressful, but getting your support team of relevant professionals can help. Be thoughtful about your decision-making, seek advice from the experts and remember why you’re moving on.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA), the independent government agency that regulates the New Zealand real estate industry. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.