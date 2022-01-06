Here's where property investors would buy right now

If 2021 was the year of the property market – with house prices rising at their fastest annual rate on record, according to Corelogic – 2022 may present some moderation. But property investors say there are still deals to be had, if you know where to look.

We asked some where they would put their money this year.

Wellington-based property investor Steve Goodey said while he still felt his local area, where prices have increased 30.6 per cent to an average $1.125 million in 2021, was robust, he thought Christchurch was an obvious bet for investors.

People who had been pushed out of Auckland were likely to be looking elsewhere, he said, and it was still possible to buy a new property in Christchurch for $550,000 or $660,000.

Auckland also remained a good option for people who could afford it, he said. Corelogic said its average price had hit $1.426m.

“Auckland never really misses a beat when it comes to these things. At the end of last year, beginning of this year, auction clearance rates were not what they had been previously – there was a sense there were deals to be had. Auckland is a lot of the population of the country, we don’t notice it’s slowed until after it’s happened.”

He said he could still see merit in buying in the closer southern suburbs. “I remember buying there for $100,000 then it was $300,000 then $700,000 and now a development site is $1m-plus. But I still think that’s kind of a bargain given the size of the city. Any other city, to be that close to the CBD you’re paying more than that.”

He said he was also interested in the area between Tauranga and Ōpōtiki. “Ōpōtiki is really booming. With the transport network between that coast and Auckland, it’s a viable commutable space.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff

Another investor, Graeme Fowler, said he would recommend any area with a population of at least 50,000, where investors could get a gross yield of 6 per cent. That is a measure of how much rent a property returns compared to its purchase price.

He said that was still possible to find but difficult. Real Estate Institute data showed that at a regional level, that rate of yield was only found on the west coast of the South Island last year.

Property developer David Whitburn said he expected to see more growth in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman area, as well as Dunedin and Southland.

“They haven’t had the waves of growth others have, and it is rippling out to them.”

He said new builds would also be popular because they will dodge, for 20 years, the new rules that mean investors cannot claim their loan interest rate costs against the income to reduce their tax bills.

“Properties bought off the plan which have the 20-year tax exemption to income tax deductibility of loan interest, in well located areas near high frequency rapid transport routes, town centres and other amenities (if not closed) will be popular.”

He said there was a wider change happening where people were seeking out suburban environments and working remotely.

“Homes are desirable not just to sleep in, but also to work from, and be your recreation hub (cinemas and gyms during Alpha, Delta, Omicron, Upsilon and Omega outbreaks are not seen as the place to be).”

Stuff

NZ Property Investors Federation president Sharon Cullwick said many investors were waiting to see what would happen in the market.

“I think after March, investors will start to do their tax returns and realise that the cash flow will be affected significantly by the removal of the mortgage interest tax deductibility and property will no longer have a shine to it. This in itself is a bad thing for tenants as the supply will reduce further and rents will increase.

“There will still be investors who are constantly looking for deals and these could be in new builds or multiple income stream properties. Most investors try and buy in areas with a larger population.

“The changes in borrowing will also reduce investors’ ability to buy so cashed up buyers will have an advantage.”

Economist Brad Olsen said provincial centres could see further price increases on the back of strong levels of economic activity.

“Northland’s property market looks poised for more growth going into 2022, as do the Manawatū and upper Waikato/Bay of Plenty. Good primary sector results, and more transport/logistics activity are likely to bolster demand in these areas.

“Some parts of the major urban centres are likely to see sustained interest too. In Wellington region, strong demand for housing and the unaffordability spillover outside of the main city will keep interest up in the Hutt and out to Kāpiti and Levin. West Auckland could also see some stronger gains in 2022, with prices not having increased as sharply, and so still have more scope to increase this year.

“Tourism hotspots still don’t look as strong, with price growth in Rotorua and other areas elevated, but not to the same degree as elsewhere.”

He said the challenge for the year would be availability of credit.