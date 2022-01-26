Why you should ‘mystery shop’ your real estate agent

Selling a property is a big life moment and having the right agent by your side can make or break both your experience and results.

Whether you’re planning to sell an investment unit or need to offload a beloved family home, there is so much to gain from choosing well – great agents positively impact the entire property selling process.

Don’t leave this crucial decision to the last minute.

Here are four essential tips to engaging the right real estate agent for you and your property.

Research and results are king

Start researching potential agents like you would search for property listings.

See who has the largest market share in your suburb. You can then begin looking at who within an agency is the most active, with one caveat: would you rather be one of a smaller group, so you have the agent’s attention and focus?

Another element to research is looking at recent comparable sales to discover which agents are nabbing excellent results for their vendors.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ‘Mystery shopping’ your agent at an open home might be a good way to get a feel for how they operate.

Ideally, you’ll want to shortlist agents with proven track records of great results in your area for comparable properties. If the information isn’t readily available, don’t be shy about asking for exactly what you want, like sale prices and time on market.

Ultimately, the proof is in the pudding: agents are notorious for putting on the charm, but you’re after results.

Local knowledge matters

LISA BURD/Stuff Local knowledge is key: look for an agent who knows your neighbourhood well and has a track record of sales.

Agents local to your area will be able to give you valuable insights about your neighbourhood. They’ll usually possess acquired knowledge of what’s recently sold in your area, what’s coming up for sale and the competition you’ll be up against once you list.

This area-specific knowledge also helps them in honing in on your target demographic, which can impact everything from marketing material and conversations at open homes to how they assess and respond to situations that may arise, like a property sitting on the market.

Be comfortable with an agent and how they operate

Once you’ve shortlisted a couple of agents, it’s time to interact.

There are two good ways of learning more about an agent’s character and way of working: enquire online or call about properties similar to your own, which will help you see how an agent responds and follows up leads; and the ‘mystery buyer’ method, where you head to a couple of their open homes to get a feel for their service and see them in action.

When at an inspection, look at how the agent engages with potential buyers. Are you a fan of their communication style and find them knowledgeable?

Jennifer Eder/Stuff At an open home, you can see your potential agent in action and assess how they treat you as a ‘buyer’.

Pay attention to how they ‘sell’ the property to you as a potential buyer. Were they welcoming? Did they explain the features of the property? Did they talk to the positives of the area? Note also if and how they follow up post-inspection.

Connecting with an agent is important, as you’ll want to feel comfortable around them. This helps build trust, which creates a great working relationship when it’s time to sell your own home.

Request an appraisal and discuss commission

It’s in your best interests to request an appraisal from two or three agents you’re considering working with. This will help you understand the market value of your property, from their perspective. Cross reference this with your earlier research on what the recent comparable sales are in your area.

Once you’ve honed in on your top candidates, you may then request the agents put together their selling strategy for you by way of an inspection report and agency agreement. This will enable you to see how they plan to sell and market your specific property.

Joseph Johnson/STUFF An agency agreement will tell you how the agent thinks you should market and sell your propery.

The document usually includes a property valuation, the listing price they’d suggest and why, what marketing mix is recommended, transparency around costings and whether or not they suggest auction or deadline sale.

You’ll also want to discuss and negotiate their commission rate. Let them work for your business and see what they can offer you.

However, a lower commission isn’t always automatically better – cheaper agents may focus on just getting a house sold, as opposed to getting you the best price. Try to look at the complete picture of what they can do for you.

With these four tips in your agent-finding arsenal, you’re setting yourself up for a great result. Best of luck.

This article was originally published on Domain and is republished with permission.