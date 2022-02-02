I'd like to sell to a first-time buyer. Do I have to accept the highest bid at auction?

James Wilson, from Valocity, talks about housing data and looks at what the next five years could look like for first home buyers.

Belinda Moffat is the Chief Executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA), the independent government agency that regulates the conduct of real estate professionals in New Zealand. Here, she answers your buying and selling questions.

Q: I’m not sure what my property is worth, and I’m considering selling it by auction.

I’d prefer to sell to a first home buyer because I like the idea of helping a young family get on the property ladder. Do I have to accept the highest bid, or can I reject the auction result if it’s not a first home buyer? If I do, what do I owe the agent?

I’m concerned I might not make enough off the sale for me to buy another property.

A: Many buyers experience challenges in taking their first step onto the property ladder and it’s delightful to hear you’d like to help a young family accomplish this.

There are a few different sale methods you can consider if it’s unclear how much your property is worth. Auctions can be a useful sale method if you’ve got an idea of a dollar amount you need to achieve, however it might be less ideal if you have a particular type of purchaser in mind.

An auction is a public sale and once your reserve has been met, the property is sold to the highest bidder. You won’t be able to reject their bid if your reserve has been met.

While you can’t control who the highest bidder is, you can control the reserve you set at the auction. The reserve price can be the lowest price you are definitely willing to accept for the property. It is confidential between you, your agent and the auctioneer until the bidding meets the reserve, at which point the auctioneer will tell the room your property is ‘on the market’.

You can also give your real estate professional some guidelines around the type of buyer you want to sell to. Your real estate professional can market your property to help fill the room with the type of buyer you’re looking for.

However, under the real estate Code of Conduct, they also have to be fair to all buyers. As I’ve said they cannot control who the final successful purchaser is.

You’ll want to work out how you want to handle pre-auction offers that are made on your property before auction day. If you accept a pre-auction offer, the auction date is usually brought forward, and the offer is the first “bid”.

Pre-auction offers can be an indication of what the market thinks your property is worth. You can also choose not to accept pre-auction offers and continue with the auction day as you originally planned.

Keep in mind, an auction is just one sale method available to you. You can consider selling by tender where you review all offers made on the property and select the buyers you want to work with.

Alternatively, you could sell by negotiation where buyers make an offer based on their view of the value of your property and you negotiate to come to an agreed price. Remember that you can also seek a valuation of your property from a registered valuer to help you assess the market value and the price you are prepared to accept.

No matter what sale method you go with, if you decide to list with a real estate professional, you’ll need to sign an agency agreement before they can market your property. This agreement will include the appraised value of your property from the real estate professional’s point of view, how much commission you will pay if the agent is successful, details of the marketing approach and the cost.

You should have a lawyer or conveyancer review the agreement before you sign it.

Once you’re ready to sell the property, have an open conversation with your real estate professional about what you most want to achieve with the sale, whether it’s a bottom-line dollar, knowing that you helped a young family break into the market – or ideally both!

Good luck.

