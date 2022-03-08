Another part of NZ joins $1 million asking price club

Another region of New Zealand has joined the $1 million club.

In February, Bay of Plenty sellers asked $1,003,550 on average for properties listed on Trade Me.

It was the second-highest asking average price for a region on the site, behind Auckland at $1,241,650, which was up 21 per cent year-on-year but slightly down on January.

Wellington came in at $980,500.

READ MORE:

* Property asking prices jump by 25 per cent for second month in a row, Trade Me says

* Trade Me house price increase the largest on record

* House prices up 50 per cent over the last five years - Trade Me



Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said Wellington had been showing signs of crossing into seven digits first but Bay of Plenty’s asking price leapt 29 per cent in the year to February.

“This phenomenal growth comes down to more Kiwis looking to the regions to get more bang for their buck. It’s also likely that the pandemic and the move towards flexible, remote working has meant more Kiwis have the option to look further afield.

“We’ve seen strong demand in the Bay of Plenty consistently over the past couple of years, which is no surprise with the region having so much to offer. Being known for its warm weather, golden sandy beaches, lakes and rivers, you can see why the region is appealing to Kiwis.”

Real Estate Institute data for January showed Auckland was the only region with a median sale price of more than $1m, at $1.2m. Queenstown, which both the Real Estate Institute and Trade Me report as part of Otago, had a median of $1.3m.

Asking prices in Canterbury jumped 33 per cent to $709,150 on average in February. It was the first time they passed $700,000 on Trade Me.

The number of properties listed for sale in February was up 22 per cent compared to 2021, returning to pre-Covid levels for the first time since 2020.

“The biggest increases were seen in the lower North Island, with Manawatū/Whanganui supply almost doubling (up 82 per cent) in February when compared with the same month last year, followed by Hawke’s Bay (up 74 per cent) and Wellington (up 71 per cent).”

Demand, on the other hand, dropped by 11 per cent year-on-year nationwide in February.

“Nelson/Tasman (up 12 per cent), Hawke’s Bay (up 11 per cent) and Otago (up 8 per cent) were the only regions to see an increase in demand for property in February,” Lloyd said.

But Lloyd said the supply increase didn’t result in prices slowing in February. The national average asking price for a property reaching an all-time high $958,850. “This marks a 23 per cent year-on-year increase. Looking around the country, record average asking prices were seen in every region country except Auckland last month.”

Real Estate Institute data showed the number of sales down 28.6 per cent year-on-year in January and prices 2.2 per cent softer than December nationwide.