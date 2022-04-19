Sellers losing money on some of NZ's cheapest buys

This house was the cheapest of the first quarter, Corelogic says.

Sellers around the country are parting with properties for less than they paid for them – but there’s sometimes a catch contributing to the cheaper prices, new data suggests.

Corelogic has provided data on the five cheapest sales for the first quarter of this year. They were all on the South Island’s West Coast, or apartments in Auckland Central.

The cheapest was a property on Derby St, Westport, that sold at the end of January for $115,000. It was described as a three-bedroom villa on a well-fenced section. It had sold in 2010 for $170,000.

Second was a unit in Metro City apartments, on Wakefield St in central Auckland, which sold for $130,000.

READ MORE:

* Here's why it might be fruitless to pin your hopes on a house price crash

* House sellers reluctant to list if they can't buy first

* What happens if your house is worth less than your home loan?



It had sold in 2011 for $165,000 and 2002 for $155,000.

The apartment building has weather tightness problems that will require repairs.

Third was a house in Russell St, Westport, that was sold “as is” because it was affected by recent flooding. It sold for $130,000 after previously selling for $170,000 in 2011.

A house in Threadneedle St, Greymouth, sold for $138,000 and an apartment in 508 Queen St sold for $140,000 with remedial issues requiring about $53,000 from a new owner. The advertisement for the apartment noted that banks would not lend on it.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland law firm director Jan McNamara wants to see more protections for first home buyers of new-build properties

Infometrics economist Gareth Kiernan said the West Coast tended to have cheaper prices because it was a remote area.

Even people who worked from home would usually have to go into the office or meet people occasionally. “It doesn’t do particularly well in terms of road or air connectivity.”

Corelogic head of research Nick Goodall agreed remote areas would usually experience smaller price increases.

Demand from buyers was what led to higher prices, he said.

The West Coast has a more limited economy with only a couple of significant employers and a relatively low average income.

He said there had been a noticeable change in the market throughout the country over recent months.

Demand was affected by affordability pressures which were growing with interest rate increases.

Goodall said there was a standoff happening in the market between buyers and sellers, and prices would only drop if people were forced to sell and had to take an offer lower than they wanted. That would require a higher unemployment rate.

SUPPLIED Steve Goodey says he's changed his tactics.

“Then there’s the question of what investors do.”

Many would face a bigger tax bill and the prospect of smaller capital gains.

One investor, Steve Goodey, said he had changed his buying habits “entirely” recently.

Fewer properties were being sold by auction or tender, he said, and in Wellington the number of properties available for sale had tripled.

“Most of last year when I was buying the question in my head was ‘how much will other people offer?’ and ‘how much do I need to offer to beat that?’

“So in that instance you're not really competing with the vendor's expectation. Now the question has gone back to the old standard of ‘how much does the vendor want and what will they accept?’”

He said people were looking for motivated vendors rather than being motivated buyers.

“With 3000 properties for sale in my region I figure there are actually about 200 properties that really need to sell. These are estate sales, people with cash flow issues or just investors that are ready to leave the market and cash up.”

He said he had started calling agents to ask about a vendor’s level of motivation to work out whether it was worth putting in an offer.

“Then it's just a numbers game, if I make 10 written offers I might get an acceptance or counter offer from one or two. With the market cooling off at the moment I'm also more fussy about what I will buy and for how much.”

Six months ago if you overpaid for a property a little it would only take a couple of months and that overpayment was made up for with capital gains, Goodey said.

“Right now I'm buying "discounted" properties because I'm one of the few people still making offers and buying, and I'm offering low enough so that it doesn't matter too much if the value of the deal slides lower for the rest of the year or more.

“As long as the cash flow on the deal works well even if interest rates raise another few percent, I'm still happy with the deal.”