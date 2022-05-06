Westpac increases house price fall forecast to 15% over two years

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Westpac has increased the amount it expects house prices to fall over the next two years, to 15%.

In its latest property market update, the bank’s economists said, while they had correctly identified that house prices would fall as mortgage rates rose, those rates had now gone beyond what had been expected.

"House prices have been falling since the end of 2021, and at a fairly rapid pace compared to history (considering that any drop in prices at all is a rare occurrence). Higher mortgage rates, and in particular the sharp rise in fixed-term rates that began around September last year, are having the impact we expected on what buyers are willing to pay for a property.”

House prices are down 4.7% in the four months to March.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said the bank had been consistent in its prediction of an official cash rate (OCR) peak of 3% over the next couple of years.

But by February interest rate markets were already factoring that in, and by May had shifted to appear to expect a peak of more than 4%.

“Whether that’s a genuinely held view about local economic conditions, or whether we’re just being dragged around by overseas markets, is a moot point. The fact is that it’s the market interest rates that determine banks’ funding costs, and hence what they charge to borrowers.”

He said while the market was “overcooking it” in terms of what was expected from the OCR, it was likely to continue to do so until given a reason to think otherwise.

“That reason will be a substantial drop in house prices, making it something of a self-defeating prophecy.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF House prices will faster this year than next, Westpac says.

He said the bank’s economists still thought fixed-term mortgages were closer to the peak than the trough of this cycle but shorter fixed terms in particular still had some way to rise.

Initially the bank had expected two-year rates to top out at just under 5% but they were already beyond that.

“There is so much tightening already baked into the market that even if the Reserve Bank did lift the OCR all the way to 4%, fixed-term mortgage rates won’t need to move anywhere near as far.”

But the higher interest rates would mean more price weakness, he said.

“Accordingly, we’ve revised our view of how far house prices will need to adjust to bring the market more into balance. We previously expected a 10% peak-to-trough fall in prices over this year and the next; we now expect a total drop of 15%. We’ve also front-loaded the fall, with a 10% drop in 2022 and a further 5% in 2023.

“A 15% drop seems very large compared to history, but to put it in context, it would only take average prices back to where they were at the start of 2021. That just illustrates the ferocity of the rise in house prices during what turned out to be a brief period of super-low interest rates.”

The Westpac economists said in the absence of distressed sales, which were not expected to be a factor, property owners would generally not sell at a loss if they did not have to.

“This means that some of the adjustment will come in the form of lower turnover instead of lower prices.”