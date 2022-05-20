Budget 2022: Income caps may stop buyers accessing first-home grants and loans

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

First-home buyers will be able to access First Home Grants and First Home Loans on a wider range of properties thanks to changes in this year’s Budget – but brokers say the income caps may mean it’s hard for many people to make use of the change.

The Government has removed the purchase price cap for First Home Loans and increased it for First Home Grants.

The loan enables people to purchase with a 5% deposit because it is underwritten by the Government.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff First-home buyers will be able to access First Home Grants and First Home Loans on a wider range of properties thanks to changes in this year’s Budget.

Grants of up to $5000 per buyer, or $10,000 for a new build property, are available when people meet KiwiSaver saving criteria and withdraw from their KiwiSaver funds for a first home.

READ MORE:

* From Te Awamutu to Timaru, here's where Aotearoa's 'affordable' homes are hiding

* Northland mortgage broker petitions Government to scrap First Home Grant price caps

* First Home Loan scheme changes: What can you get for the new price caps?



New caps for the First Home Grants will lift to $875,000 in the Auckland region for existing and new build properties.

In Tauranga the cap will be $800,000 for an existing property and $875,000 for a new build.

In Queenstown-Lakes, the grant cap will lift to $875,000 for existing properties and $925,000 for new builds.

STUFF Finance minister Grant Robertson talks to Stuff about Budget 2022.

In Wellington, the cap rises to $750,000 for existing properties and $925,000 for new builds.

But in both cases, there is an income cap – people must earn less than $95,000 as a single person or $150,000 as a couple, or a single person with dependents, to qualify.

Broker Glen McLeod, of Edge Mortgages, said it would be hard for people to qualify for higher-priced houses with the income limits set, particularly given the new responsible lending rules that required banks to be stringent about ensuring people could afford their loans.

He said, to buy a property at the new Auckland cap of $875,000 would require a couple to have the maximum $150,000 income allowed, and no debts.

“The income position is already quite tight for the first-home buyers under the existing rules and caps. It is great to see the house price cap increasing as it was not really possible to find a property at the values that were on place.

“By increasing the grant and loan cap I believe will be a hard push unless the applicants have no short term debt or fixed commitments due to the income cap.”

Wellington woman Charlotte Fielding is hoping to buy a house soon and said the new limit seemed more realistic.

Stuff Charlotte Fielding is hoping the changes help her into a first house.

“I definitely think it will help me. Although I fit under the income cap before, the house price cap was so unrealistic for Wellington it seemed like one of those schemes that was just paying lip service to helping first-home buyers without actually being practically useful. The increased price caps and the recognition of single parents or other households with dependents on one income is really encouraging and I think it will make it easier for me to purchase my first home.”

Another broker, Bruce Patten, of Loan Market said he knew of two first-home buyers who would now be eligible when they were not previously.

“We are increasing the house price caps for the First Home Grant to align with lower quartile market values for new and existing properties. This recognises the changes in house prices over the past year,” Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

“We are also removing house price caps entirely from the First Home Loan, to provide a greater choice of homes for prospective first home buyers. Income caps and lender requirements are sufficient to ensure that the First Home Loan is used by buyers who need support for a first home.

“We estimate that these changes, along with other changes to the eligibility criteria, will help thousands more first home buyers, with funding available for approximately 7000 extra First Home Grants and 2500 extra First Home Loans available every year.

“The house price and income caps will now be reviewed every six months to make sure they continue to stay up to date.”

The Government has also adjusted KiwiSaver requirements to reduce the amount of regular savings required to access the grant, will allow relocatable homes that have received a Code of Compliance in the past 12 months to qualify as new properties and allow members of rent-to-buy schemes to access the new build grant.

Previously, eligible applicants had to contribute at least 3% of their income to a KiwiSaver scheme but now they can contribute 3% or $1000 a year, whichever is lower.