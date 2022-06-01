Take five: How big are house price falls going to get?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

It seems that every other week we get a data update showing house prices falling.

CoreLogic is the latest – its house price index showed values falling by the fastest rate in 12 years in the three months to May.

After a couple of years of incredibly fast price increases – nationwide, the median price was up more than 30% in the year to June last year, according to the Real Estate Institute – it might be enough to give you whiplash.

So what is really going on?

1) What is the situation right now?

House prices are falling. Across the country, they are down about 6% from their peaks. The number of properties available for sale is increasing and turnover is dropping.

The FOMO (fear of missing out) is gone from the market and buyers are in a better position to negotiate with sellers on the price they are willing to pay. Sellers who are keen to move on are potentially having to take a lower price to do so.

The median hides the fact that some areas have fallen more than 6%, while others are still holding up (hello, Canterbury).

The Wellington market peaked in October and the region's prices had subsequently dropped by 10.4%, according to the Real Estate Institute's house price index.

Auckland's peak was in November and its prices had fallen by 10.2% in the five months since.

123RF House prices are falling but how far will they go?

2) What has caused this?

A number of factors have combined to take the heat out of the housing market pretty dramatically.

Loan-to-value restrictions returned, new rules from the Government were introduced that were intended to make property investment less appealing.

But, most importantly, prices that were already looking pretty atmospheric compared with New Zealanders’ incomes collided with interest rates that rose faster than many people expected.

The official cash rate (OCR) was slashed when Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand amid warnings of economic doom. But the economy made it through the first two years of the pandemic in much better shape than forecast and the central bank had to compete with a new problem: Inflation.

Reserve Bank data shows that the average advertised two-year home loan special increased from a low of 2.58% in February 2021 to more than 5% in April.

That means repayments on every $100,000 of borrowing increased by about $60 a fortnight over a 25-year term. Clearly, that reduces the amount that people can afford to borrow.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Adrian Orr heads the Reserve Bank which slashed the official cash rate when Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand.

3) How bad is it going to get? (Or good, depending on your perspective?)

As long as interest rates keep rising, it is likely to keep pressure on.

The Reserve Bank is now predicting that the OCR could peak at 4% which would take two-year home loan rates to about 6.5%. Some have suggested it won’t need to go that far but it is clear that interest rates will now be higher in the future than in recent years.

As for exactly what that means for prices, economists’ crystal balls are notoriously dodgy but the general forecast is that house prices will fall further. ASB and Westpac pick a drop of 20%, after you take (pretty hot) inflation into account.

CoreLogic expects a fall of about 1% a month through the rest of this year until about March next year.

This is still being described as a relatively soft landing and prices will remain higher than they were pre-pandemic. That is because of low unemployment, which is expected to put a floor under the market. People generally won’t take a really low price for their property unless they desperately need to sell, for example because they have lost their jobs and can’t pay the mortgage.

If unemployment started to rise in a serious way, all bets on the property market are off. It has been noted that there is a non-zero chance that the Reserve Bank may overdo its efforts to slow the economy.

4) When will prices start rising again?

CoreLogic economist Kelvin Davidson said the global financial crisis experience indicated that once prices bottomed out, they were likely to remain flat for a while. Last time, it took five years for values to recover their previous peak.

While a recovery is predicted to start next year by some forecasters, most do not expect us to be seeing year-on-year growth again until 2024.

5) Should you buy a house now or hold off and wait?

This is a pretty unsettling time to be in the housing market. Should you jump in now or wait and see whether things get worse and more bargains appear?

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan recommends people are “very selective” about what they choose to buy and how much they pay.

“Most of the time, the housing market looks like a one-way bet that you can’t lose with, as house prices rise and you end up enjoying capital gains leveraged with money you have borrowed. But buying now means the scope for capital gains looks much more limited.

“You can reduce the risks you personally face around this happening by having a good understanding of property values in an area, being able to negotiate well to secure a ‘bargain’, and being careful about how much you stretch yourself, given that rising mortgage rates will do enough stretching of your budget over the next couple of years. Be willing to take more time with your decision-making because the FOMO has disappeared from the market.”

And for worried homeowners? Try not to think about it. Owning a house is a long-term proposition and as long as you can keep paying off your mortgage, you should end up in a better position eventually overall. Any drop in the value of your house is only a number on paper until you decide to sell.