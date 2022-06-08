Foop alert: Buyers worried by 'faster than expected' house price falls

New Zealand’s housing market has softened faster than anyone expected, one economist says – and it could be the middle of next year before buyers shake off a fear of overpaying.

Tony Alexander runs a regular survey of licensed real estate agents throughout New Zealand, asking them about the conditions of the property market in their areas.

He said it was noticeable that a fear of over-paying, or FOOP, had taken hold. Now, 73% of agents were seeing it, compared to 19% in October.

Alexander said that was likely to persist until the middle of next year, when the bulk of the drop in house prices would be over and prices might sit still for a few years, if previous experiences were anything to go by.

House prices have dropped 5% or 6% since their peak, and forecasts are for a drop of anything up to about 20% once adjusted for current high levels of inflation.

Alexander said indications of the market turning would be more people returning to auctions and open homes, which he also covers in the survey.

This month, a net 65% of responding agents said fewer people were attending auctions and 70% had fewer people at open homes in the past month.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

There is no return of first home buyers to the market underway. A net 49% of agents report seeing fewer first home buyers, consistent with results for all other months since November. Investors were also staying on the sidelines – 65% of agents reported less investor interest.

He said it was not tighter interest rates or tax changes for investors that had turned the market, but the restrictions on lending through tighter loan-to-value restrictions and new responsible lending rules via the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

Fear of over paying was the dominant concern for buyers – only 8% of agents said people were worried about their jobs or incomes.

Alexander said the market had turned faster than had been expected, and prices were likely to soften through until next year, although not at the pace they had been in recent months.