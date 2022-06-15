'Bloodbath': House prices falling faster, Real Estate Institute data shows

New Zealand’s house prices fell at a faster pace last month, new data shows, and prices in one part of Auckland dropped almost 13% compared to a year earlier.

The Real Estate Institute has released its data from May, which shows that the national median house price was up just 2.4% in May compared to May 2021.

That compares to an annual increase of 8.8% in April, and more than 30% at the peak of the market.

House prices fell 4% month-on-month, a significant decline compared to the 1.7% fall the month before.

READ MORE:

* ANZ hikes home loan stress testing rate to 7.6%, shrinking buyer pool further

* House sales plummet to new lows after shift in market sentiment



The national median price in May was $840,000.

Outside Auckland, the median price fell 3.3% between April and May.

Auckland’s median price, of $1.125 million, was down 2.2% compared to May last year. Central Auckland had the biggest decline in prices, down 12.9%.

As a region, Auckland’s median price is now 13.5% less than its November 2021 peak of $1.3m. The house price index, which measures changing property values, rather than simply sales, shows an almost 12% drop from peak.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The central Auckland suburbs had the biggest annual house price fall.

Wellington is down almost 13% in the index.

Jen Baird, Real Estate Institute chief executive, said the drop was more than just the effect of the seasons.

“Moving from April to May, we tend to see a marginal dip in median property prices. This month, the seasonally adjusted figures show a decrease of 3.1%, indicating a greater drop than expected as we moved from April to May,” she said.

“Over the course of 2021, house prices soared, largely due to supply not being able to meet demand, supported by historically low interest rates and access to capital. Measures introduced by the Government – including the reintroduction of LVRs and changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) – and the Reserve Bank OCR hikes have affected market dynamics, and we are now seeing the reverse play out.

“With further increases to interest rates to counter inflation expected and global economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption caused by the conflict in Ukraine, we may see market activity settle this winter at its new, slightly slower, pace.”

She said salespeople had seen buyers taking their time and being more confident about negotiating.

“Vendors are recognising the market has changed and are adjusting their expectations to meet the market.”

Kiwibank economists said it was “another bloodbath in the housing market”, noting the index recorded its six consecutive monthly fall and prices were 6% down from their peak before inflation.

”We continue to forecast that house prices will fall 10-11% by the end of this year before slowly getting up off the canvas from late 2023.”

There were 28.4% fewer sales in May this year compared to last, although there were 11% more than in April.

Nelson was the only region to see an annual increase in sales; the region was up 4.5% compared to the same time last year, from 67 to 70.

Wellington had its lowest sales count for a May month, including lockdown-affected May 2020. The region had a 29.7% decrease annually – from 735 to 517.

“The drop in sales count is partly due to the reduction in competition – the result of increased stock levels, growing listings and fewer buyers, particularly first-home buyers and investors,” Baird said.

“With much more choice on the market now, more first-home buyers have shown interest, but this has not yet transferred to sales. While it may give some first-home buyers the confidence to reassess their opportunities in the market, navigating tighter lending criteria and increasing inflation, global economic uncertainty and rising interest rates will remain a challenge for some buyers.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Nationwide, the median number of days to sell a property increased by 13 year-on-year to 43.

For six months, Wellington and Manawatu/Whanganui have had more than twice the inventory they recorded in the same month the year prior – up 187.9% and 140%, respectively, in May 2022 compared to May 2021.

“We continue to see an increase in homes available for sale, with a national annual increase of 77.6% in May. This upward trend in supply coincides with a quieter market, squeezed by tightened lending criteria, where properties are staying on the market for longer – the median days to sell across New Zealand sitting at 43.

“There are several factors at play. There is more property for sale on the market, giving buyers welcome choice and more time to find the right property for their stage in life and undertake their due diligence. At the same time, financing criteria and an increase in conditional sales and negotiations result in a longer transaction process.

“It’s self-fulfilling; more supply, more choice, less urgency, slower sales. The impact is that there is less upward pressure on prices,” Baird said.

In May 2022, 606 properties were sold by auction across New Zealand, representing 10.9% of overall sales compared to 28.2% a year earlier.

“In a more moderate market, there is usually a move away from auctions and an increase in properties listed with prices. With an increase in buyers who cannot buy unconditional – who require finance and other conditions – some sellers are reluctant to go to auction. Agents are reporting an increase in the number of sales made in the few days after an auction to a conditional buyer,” Baird said.