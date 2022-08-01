Buyers' market spreads: Number of homes for sale doubles

Buyers have more choice and can take their time over the process.

New data from property listings website Realestate.co.nz indicates that, while many parts of the country are now a “buyer’s market”, there’s no sign of a looming housing market crash.

Realestate.co.nz reports that the number of homes available for sale has increased steadily since mid last year.

In July last year, there were 12,684 on the market. At the end of July this year, that had lifted to 26,358.

Eleven regions had at least twice the housing stock this year compared to last, including Hawkes Bay, Nelson and Bays, Wellington, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Central North Island, Manawatu/Whanganui, Wairarapa and Northland.

“Throughout 2021, we saw record-low housing stock month after month, which would have created challenges for buyers and increased urgency in the market,” said spokesperson Vanessa Williams.

“But for the last few months, New Zealand has experienced housing stock levels not seen since 2019. This has created a stable and less urgent environment for buyers–giving them time to think about their purchase, their offer, and arranging the necessary inspections.”

Williams said Wellington, Auckland, Hawkes Bay and Gisborne had become “buyers’ markets”, while Otago, Waikato, Manawatu / Wanganui, Nelson and Bays, and the Bay of Plenty were showing signs of shifting in buyers’ favour.

Hawkes Bay had the largest increase in listings.

Auckland had 83% more listings than a year earlier and Canterbury 98.5%.

“Several factors, including total housing stock, new listings, and the current sales rate, contribute to market sentiment. In recent years we’ve experienced high demand and a lack of housing supply, driving prices up and putting the power in the hands of the seller,” she said.

“But the market has started to shift. We’ve seen a record number of consents from councils to build new homes and buyer FOMO (fear of missing out) decreasing. The scales have tipped; buyers now have the edge.”

But she said it seemed the market was flattening, rather than heading for a “bubble burst” scenario.

“Because the market surprised us in 2020 and 2021 with record low stock and record high asking prices, perhaps we’re expecting the surprises to keep coming. For instance, some reports are suggesting the market is swinging from extreme to extreme. But our data does not reflect that,” she said.

The national average asking price is now $942,961, down from $1 million in January.

Asking prices fell most sharply in Taranaki and the central North Island, down 9.1% and 8.5% year-on0year, respectively.

“Although housing stock is rising and buyers are choosing more carefully, the fact remains–plenty of Kiwis are in the market, ready to purchase a home. It is a Kiwi dream.

“So, although sellers may need to adjust their sales strategy to meet the changing market, in most cases, if you market your property well, buyers will be ready and waiting to make an offer.”