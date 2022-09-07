Planning to trade up? Soft housing market could be your chance, CoreLogic says

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

If you’ve been thinking about selling your house to move to a bigger place, now might be a good time to try, new figures from CoreLogic suggest.

The property data provider looks at the gap in median values between three- and four-bedroom properties as a proxy for how much people would need to pay to “trade up” from a starter home to their next house.

It found that in central Auckland, Waitakere, Manukau, central Wellington and Dunedin, the price difference had become smaller, year-on-year.

The momentum of price increases had vanished and all areas had a smaller “trade-up” premium than last year.

Dunedin had the smallest trade-up premium at $154,000 compared to $156,000 a year ago.

If you're looking to move to a bigger house, the jump might be smaller in dollar terms right now.

“Clearly, it still involves quite a bit more equity (and presumably debt in many cases too) to move from a three- to four-bedroom property in most parts of the country. Aside from Dunedin, the gap is at least $202,500 (Upper Hutt) in each of the other markets covered here, and at least $300,000 in Porirua, Rodney, North Shore, Manukau, and Auckland City. And of course, with higher mortgage rates, there’s an increased regular debt servicing burden too,” CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“It may well be these still-high costs to shift house have been a factor behind the recent dip in the percentage share of property purchases going to movers.

“That said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the trade-up gap generally continue to shrink in the coming months – given any particular percentage fall across the market as a whole translates into a bigger dollar fall on higher value stock.

“In other words, that will make trading up a little easier, especially with more listings and choice now available too.”

Stuff Helen O’Sullivan says people should be realistic about what they might sell for.

He said, if everything were to fall in price by 10%, the bigger houses that were worth more to begin with would drop in price by a larger amount in dollar terms. “Trading up can be a good option in a market downturn.”

When the market was at its most frenetic buyers were advised to minimise the conditions on their offers but now it was also more likely that an offer that was conditional on the sale of a property could be accepted, he said.

Davidson said while people were often reluctant to put their houses on the market when prices were falling, you would usually be buying and selling in the same market.

“There can be opportunities in a time like this to make the move. People forget that the next house will have fallen in value just as much if not more. If you buy and sell at the same time and the other has fallen as well then you may be better off.”

Helen O’Sullivan, chief executive of property firm Crockers, said people planning a move should have their existing properties valued independently beforehand, and be realistic about how long it could take to sell.

“I have seen a few people get caught by selling thinking they were going to get six months ago’s price and using that as the figure fo the next thing.”