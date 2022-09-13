House price drop over six months 'biggest on record', Real Estate Institute says

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

New Zealand’s housing market’s performance through the end of winter has been weaker than expected, the Real Estate Institute says.

House prices have now dropped by the largest amount in six months since the institute’s records began.

Across the country, the median price for residential property dropped 5.9% year-on-year in August, from $850,000 last year to $800,000 this year.

There was a 1.2% drop from July.

READ MORE:

* Here’s what you can buy for below the $810,000 median house price

* Housing affordability a big social issue, Treasury says



Seasonally adjusted, it was a 2.1% median price decrease month-on-month.

Nationally, the number of homes sold was down 18.3%. But Auckland’s sales dropped 38.9% while the rest of the country was down 4.2%.

Four regions now have house prices that are lower than a year earlier. Auckland’s median was down 8.3% on August 2021, to $1.1 million. Waitakere had the biggest annual increase within Auckland, down 13.4%.

In Wellington, the median was down 9.3% year-on-year, to $780,000.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the median price of a New Zealand home had dropped 9.6% in the past six months.

Carterton’s median price was down 25.5% year-on-year. In central Wellington, it was down 21.8%.

The Manawatu/Whanganui region was down 6.6% from $610,000 to $570,000, and Northland had a decrease in the median price of 1.2% from $650,000 to $642,000.

All other parts of the country still recorded higher prices this year than last year. The West Coast had the biggest increase, up 25% from $280,000 to a median $350,000.

In Canterbury, the annual median was up 4.8% to $650,000.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the median price of a New Zealand home had dropped 9.6% in the past six months.

“Wellington has seen a decrease of 21.6% – from $995,000 in February 2022 to $780,000 this month. These are the greatest six-month drops each has experienced since REINZ records began in 1992.”

She said, although prices had dropped, activity was still subdued.

“These positive aspects for buyers are offset by higher mortgage rates as rising interest rates and concern around inflation continue to put the brakes on for many potential buyers,” she said.

Supplied Jen Baird says there are signs of activity picking up.

“That said, some real estate agents are reporting an increase in open home attendance. And while owner occupiers remain a dominant force in the market, first-home buyers are beginning to re-emerge. As sellers adjust their expectations to meet the market, now is a great time to consider upsizing or downsizing. Although affordability remains a challenge, the relaxing of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) and opportunity to negotiate are attracting savvy first-home buyers.

“August tends to be a quieter month – as we move into the warmer months, we expect to see a usual spring lift,” Baird said.

The Real Estate Institute House Price Index (HPI) for New Zealand, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 5.8% from 3997 in August 2021 to 3765 – down 12% from its peak in November 2021.

For New Zealand excluding Auckland, the HPI decreased 3.2% annually.

Northland topped the index, up 7.9% compared to last year. Taranaki recorded an annual increase of 5.9% – ranking second on the index.

The median number of days to sell a property in August was 49 – up 18 days compared to August 2021. For New Zealand excluding Auckland, this increased 19 days to 49.

With a median of 36, Canterbury had the lowest median days to sell of all regions and had an annual decrease of eight days compared to lockdown-impacted August 2021. All other regions had a median of more than 40 days. Nelson had the highest median at 63, followed by Wellington and Bay of Plenty both at 59.

The total number of properties available for sale across New Zealand increased by 107.7% annually, from 12,249 in August 2021 to 25,441. For New Zealand excluding Auckland, inventory increased 130.4%, from 6595 to 15,196.

“The number of available properties for sale has continued to increase since the end of 2021, primarily because stock is staying on the market longer. The median days to sell a property nationally is now 49 days – up 18 days compared to the same time last year,” Baird said.

“The number of homes for sale in August increased 107.7% annually, while the number of new listings increased 15.2% compared to August 2021. More stock on the market has lessened the urgency to buy. Buyers have more time to shop around and undertake due diligence, and in the current market feel more confident to negotiate on price.

“Some would-be vendors who do not need to sell are choosing not to, anticipating a more favourable market. We are now reaching a point where would-be sellers are hesitant to list their homes, and those who do are increasingly pricing to meet the market.”