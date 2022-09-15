First Home Grant approval rate 'doubles' after Govt changes

Price caps for the First Home Loan and First Home Grant increased this year.

Government moves to make First Home Grants and Loans accessible to more buyers may be paying off.

In this year’s Budget, the limit was lifted on how expensive a house can be for buyers to qualify for a First Home Grant, and the price caps were removed completely for First Home Loans.

The loan allows people to buy a first house with a 5% deposit because it is underwritten by the Government.

The grants are up to $5000 per buyer – or $10,000 for a new build – when people meet criteria and use their KiwiSaver money to buy a house.

In both cases, there is still an income cap – buyers must earn less than $95,000 as a single person or $150,000 as a couple, or a single person with dependents, to qualify.

There has long been criticism of the price caps, particularly in Auckland where they have significantly lagged the median price.

In Auckland the grant caps have increased to $875,000 for existing and new build properties. In August, the median price for the city was $1.1 million, down 8.3% on August 2021.

The change for grants took effect on May 19 and, for loans on June 1.

In the quarter to June 30, there was an increase in buyers using the products, Kainga Ora data shows.

This captures a month of the changed loan criteria and six weeks of the grant.

HOMED This family home in Porirua would have been out of reach prior to changes to the First Home Loan scheme.

There were 1163 homes purchased with the assistance of the grant, up 49% on the previous quarter.

Kainga Ora approved 2257 First Home Grants, almost double the number approved during the previous quarter.

Approved means that applicant has signed a sale and purchase agreement and is confirmed as eligible but the deal may not yet have settled.

There were 462 First Home Loans approved, a 27% increase on the previous quarter.

At the same time, there were 15,137 residential property sales overall in the June quarter compared to 14,014 in the previous.

David Hart, a director and mortgage adviser at the Mortgage Supply Co, said there was more activity among first-home buyers since the changes were announced.

“There seems to be more first-home buyers out looking in the market We have also had a lot more clients who are first-home buyers come to us for preapprovals.”

John Bolton, founder of mortgage broking firm Squirrel, said more clients were meeting the criteria but it was a slow process to have a loan or grant signed off by the bank and Kainga Ora.

He said it was still not common for the grant to be used in Auckland because house prices were too high.

‘Our buyers are still struggling to find good properties. House prices might be falling but the choices are still limited. “

Financial Advice NZ chief executive Katrina Shanks said the cap change was most noticeable in provincial areas.

Bolton said buyers who wanted to get into the market should take the opportunity while it was soft. “When the market does turn it will turn quickly and be hard to get in. Looks across the wider market.

Some of the best opportunities will be in areas you might not normally look.”