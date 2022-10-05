'The endgame for the real estate market has started'

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

The housing market may be showing early signs of a turning point, but people should not expect that to mean house prices start rising, economist Tony Alexander says.

His latest survey of real estate agents showed a net 8% of agents thought fewer people were showing up at auction.

He said while that was a negative result and showed the market was weak, it was the least negative since September 2021, just before new responsible lending rules took effect.

“The result backs up agents’ anecdotes, which point to a few more people starting to appear at auctions. This includes reports a couple of months ago relating to migrants whose visas were converted from work-only to residency, taking advantage of their new legal ability to purchase properties.”

He said, for the second month in a row, more salespeople felt there were more people attending open homes than thought there was a decrease.

“The result is the most positive since February last year, just before the loan-to-value regulations came back and before the Government introduced tax changes aimed at dissuading people from providing rental accommodation.”

This month, 27% of real estate agents reported seeing more first-home buyers in the market.

That was an increase from 5% last month, and a big change from the net 71% seeing fewer first-home buyers back in February.

Libby Wilson/Waikato Times There are early signs of a change in the market, Tony Alexander says.

But he said if there were signs the market was turning, it did not mean prices were no longer falling.

“A net 39% of agents say prices are still falling where they operate. This is better than the net 47% who reported prices were falling at the end of August, and the net 72% who said prices were falling in June.

“The endgame for the residential real estate market in New Zealand has started... But activity levels are still weakening, and prices continue to fall. History tells us that it is not possible to accurately predict the month in which prices for any asset will stop falling and start rising. That includes houses, commercial property, farmland, shares, cryptoassets, precious metals, minerals, food commodities, and energy.”

Meanwhile, real estate agency Barfoot and Thompson has released its data for September, which showed the median price of properties sold by the agency in September was $1.064 million, down 3.3% from September 2021 and down 14% on the peak. There were 614 sales, down 7.8% from the same time a year earlier.

Director Kiri Barfoot said buyers were cautious.

“Prices are edging lower gradually rather than falling sharply. New listings for the month at 1301 were solid, and 2.5% higher than we have averaged across the previous three months.

“At month-end we had 4567 properties on our books. This number is 1.5% lower than last month but two-thirds higher than the number last year.”