House price fall 'biggest since REINZ records began'

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

Rising interest rates are causing buyers to hang back from the property market even though there are now almost 75% more properties to choose from than the same time last year, the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) says.

It has released its data for October, which shows a 1.9% increase in the national median price compared to September, but a 7.5% decrease year-on-year. The median national price in the month was $825,000.

The institute’s House Price Index (HPI), which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 10.9% – down 12.4% from its peak in November 2021.

Kiwibank economists said that was the biggest fall recorded in the institute’s data since its records began in the early 1990s. “House prices don’t appear to have hit the bottom yet.”

Sales activity dropped 34.7% compared to the year before. The number of properties available for sale was up 74.7%.

Auckland's median price decreased 12.7% compared to October last year, from $1.249 million to $1.09m.

The region has recorded six consecutive months of annual median price decreases for the first time since the period of August 2008 to January 2009.

In Wellington, the median price was down 17.2% annually, from $1m to $828,000 in October 2022.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird noted that the year-on-year comparison included the period last year when Auckland came out of lockdown restrictions.

"In October 2021, increased optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions in Auckland combined with a delay to the introduction of changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) from October to December impacted market activity,” she said.

Stuff House prices were up slightly on September but still well down on a year earlier.

“Able to transact and keen to move before tougher lending restrictions were implemented, people come to market hard and fast, contributing to a sense of urgency that is reflected in REINZ property data for October last year and is apparent in our annual comparisons."

But she said there were other factors affecting the market this year.

Rising interest rates, the higher cost of living, tax legislation and property regulation as well as tightened lending criteria had slowed buyer activity.

"In September, the data showed the usual spring uplift was subdued – the story remains similar through October. Nationally, sales activity is down 34.7% year-on-year and 4.3% month-on-month.

"On an annual comparison, we're comparing to a period of heightened activity. Month-on-month, looking at the actual numbers we see a 4.3% decrease in activity; however, adjusting for seasonality, we note sales are down 9.5% – October performed poorer than expected compared to September.

"Properties continue to change hands, and people continue to make life decisions. However, buyers and vendors are acting with caution, weighing up their options.”

She said there were signs that first-home buyers were “dipping their toes in”, to take advantage of more properties being on the market and banks lending again.

“While this is positive news, further increases in interest rates are putting a damper on buying plans in this buyer group, and we have yet to see their interest reflected in sales activity. Meanwhile, reports from salespeople across Aotearoa suggest investors continue to step back," she said.

The Kiwibank economists said the price falls would be deeper if the labour market were not so strong.

“As we saw in the Reserve Bank’s recent Financial Stability Report the share of non-performing mortgages held by banks are barely registering. An encouraging development given a growing, albeit small, share of mortgage holders are likely to be in negative equity. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate is expected to gradually rise over the next year as Reserve Bank policy tightening cools the economy and inflation.”

Across New Zealand, the median number of days to sell a property in October was 44 – up 10 days compared to October 2021. Month-on-month, properties were on the market three days fewer.

Nationally, new listings were down 4% annually to 9289. New Zealand excluding Auckland had an annual increase of 3.3%.

ASB economists said house prices were still up 24% compared to their pre-pandemic level.

But they said there was room for further weakness.

“House prices are likely to experience a pretty chunky double digit fall from their peak in late 2021 – perhaps as high as 20% in nominal terms depending on the data series being looked at. Given inflation remains stubbornly high, this fall could be much larger than this in real terms.”

They said it could be mid-2023 before there were “tentative green shoots" of recovery.