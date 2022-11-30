Falling house prices all bad news for Labour, Fitch says

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

There is no upside to falling house prices for the Labour Government, one research organisation says.

Fitch Solutions has released an update which says the Government is likely to face increasing dissatisfaction from homeowners as house prices fall.

House prices are already down markedly from their 2021 peaks and there are predictions that the peak-to-trough fall will be about 20%, or as much as 32% when adjusted for wage inflation.

“Higher debt servicing and declining house prices will weigh on household balance sheets, forcing households to rein in consumption. Therefore, it came as no surprise why around 62% of homeowners, in a poll done by Tablot Mills done in February 2022, stated that they do not want prices to fall,” Fitch said.

Fitch said the Government would not get much approval from would-be first-home buyers either, who would be unimpressed by the increase in mortgage interest rates.

“We expect a housing slowdown will weigh on New Zealand’s GDP growth not only via lower residential investment and but broadly weaker consumption – as wealth effects from home equities diminish for homeowners.

“Indeed, we forecast growth in 2023 to slow to 1.7% from 1.9% in 2022 due to falling property prices. A slower economic growth could see a quicker softening of the labour market and erode household income. This will make it harder to aspiring homeowners to save for housing deposits and service loans.”

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ/Stuff The housing market will weigh on GDP growth, Fitch says.

Fitch said the outcome of next year’s election was “too close to call” but neither main party was likely to be able to govern alone.

It earlier said it believed headline inflation would remain above the Reserve Bank’s target band throughout next year, and average 5%.

“Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to ease slightly due to the impact of tighter financing conditions, easing global supply-side disruption and a moderation in oil price. However, demand-side pressure stemming from strong-wage growth and easing Covid-19 restrictions will continue to keep inflation elevated relatively to historical levels.”