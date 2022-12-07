How do I keep my things safe during an open home?

De-personalising your home should be the first step you take when planning to host an open home.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: I’m nervous about having an open home due to recent security concerns in my neighbourhood.

What can I do to protect our property and our privacy from people who might come along to an open home with the intent to scope the house or steal?

A: Hosting an open home is a useful tool for marketing your property and allowing potential buyers to view the property without the inconvenience of individual inspections.

READ MORE:

* My house hasn't sold: Should I fire my real estate agent?

* I'd like to sell to a first-time buyer. Do I have to accept the highest bid at auction?

* Should we get work on our home consented, or sell 'as is where is'?



It can also attract interest and get potential buyers through the door and into contact with you and your real estate agent. However, open homes can also attract neighbours, people who are “just browsing” and all sorts of curious people as well as those who are genuinely looking to buy.

It’s completely natural for the thought of strangers wandering through your home to make you feel anxious, as well as raise legitimate concerns about privacy and security. But the good news is there are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself – and, just as importantly, to make you feel more comfortable about opening up your home.

Equally, if you use a licenced real estate professional, they have obligations that will also help to protect against unwanted visitors.

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

One of the first steps you can take is de-personalising your home. De-personalising not only lets potential buyers see your home as a house they can make their own, but it also helps reduce risks around privacy and security.

Stow away any items with large sentimental or monetary value. Smaller items such as money, jewellery and electronics are the most at-risk. Your safest option may be storing these items off-site rather than hiding them around the house.

For items such as desktop computers that can’t be easily moved, make sure they are password protected and switched off. Be sure to collect and store away any USB sticks or hard drives, especially any containing personal information.

It’s also a good idea to tidy away documents containing your personal details such as bank statements, passports and ID cards, and to remove personal items like photographs, as well as alcohol and prescription medication. Be careful with calendars that have information on when you may be away. Use common sense about what you want strangers to see.

Another useful step is taking a video or photos of each room before the open home occurs. You can then use this as a comparison tool after the open home to check nothing has gone missing.

It may also be worth having a conversation with your insurance provider, so you know exactly what your policy covers, and you feel assured that you have enough cover if something were to be damaged or go missing.

Sara Farnell/Unsplash Smaller items such as money, jewellery and electronics are the most likely to be taken, so make sure these are put somewhere safe.

When you’re selling a property, you get to decide how the open home process is run. Good communication with your real estate agent is key. Your real estate agent has obligations to take care to ensure the security of your property and to avoid risks of damage when they are showing it to potential buyers, such as at an open home. Talk to them in advance about what security precautions they normally take, what your concerns and expectations are, and have a clear agreement on how the actual open home will be conducted.

Common safety precautions can include having a sign-in register, having another agent monitor part of the house if the property is large or on multiple- storeys, through to accompanying visitors as they tour the property if you’re particularly concerned.

After the open home, make sure you and your agent double-check all the locks on windows and doors to make sure they are as secure as they were beforehand.

If you are still feeling anxious about having an open home, you can always instruct your agent to show the property to potential buyers “by appointment only”. There is no legal requirement to have an open home – just remember that for a property to be sold, you want potential buyers to be able to see it and get a feel for it. Importantly, at REA, we encourage all buyers to inspect the property before they make an offer, so that they can be certain about what they are buying.

You may also choose to create a virtual open home for potential buyers to “walk” through your property before a physical inspection. Whilst this may cost you extra in your marketing costs, it could help to ensure that only serious buyers then arrange a viewing in person.

Supplied When you’re selling a property, you get to decide how the open home process is run, says Belinda Moffat.

As well as the additional security steps, hosting viewings by appointment does have its pros, such as creating a sense of exclusivity, and it means those coming through the door are more likely to be serious buyers because they have gone through the effort of booking an appointment. On the other hand, you may need to be ready to host multiple viewings, potentially on fairly short notice, and to be flexible on when viewings are held even if they are not particularly convenient.

Again, I can certainly appreciate some feelings of discomfort around hosting an open home, and it is important to take precautions. Just remember that for buyers, it can be hard to beat actually walking through and picturing themselves living in the property, and the inspection is an important part of their purchasing process.

Best of luck for your sale!

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.