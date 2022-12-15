What's actually going to happen to house prices, and does it matter?

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

It’s been a hectic few years for the housing market.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, prices increased around the country by double-digit percentages. Low interest rates and relaxed lending kept activity hot and first-home buyers despairing.

But all that changed earlier this year, when rising interest rates poured cold water on sales turnover and prices started to soften.

Predictions have been flying about how much further house prices might fall. So what’s the truth? And how much are homeowners really going to suffer?

With the caveat that predictions are notoriously unreliable, we’ve tried to unpick what’s going on.

How much do we really think house prices are going to fall?

There’s a bit of variation out there, but the overall expectation is that house prices will probably fall about 20% from their November 2021 peak. ASB expects 25%, ANZ 22%, Kiwibank 21% and the Reserve Bank about 20%.

Sometimes you’ll see predictions of a fall in the year to a particular month which look smaller than this, because they have a different start and end point.

It’s important to note that this is referring to the value of properties overall, not the median sale price of properties that are changing hands. That median can be skewed by which houses are selling and which owners are sitting on their hands. In November, the Real Estate Institute House Price Index was down 13.7% year-on-year but the median price was down 12.4% year-on-year.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff If you’re aiming for a first home, inflation-adjusted forecasts may be important.

Why have the forecasts changed over the year?

The forecast price drop has increased as time has gone on, partly because it’s looked like the Reserve Bank will have to increase the official cash rate further than initially expected, to get inflation under control.

“We’ve had an expectation of where CPI inflation was going to go over the last year and I think it’s fair to say we’ve been persistently surprised to the more inflationary side of things necessitating therefore a higher OCR call and therefore a weaker house price outlook,” Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ, said.

“We’ve spent the last year or more having to keep lifting our expectation of how high the OCR has to go and every time it’s accompanied shortly thereafter by a downgrade in our house price forecast.”

Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB, said price falls had also picked up pace, indicating more weakness ahead.

“It does look like the market is picking up more downward momentum recently. The month to month price decline has stepped up. We’ve gone from 1 or 1.5% falls a month to now some bigger ones coming through.

“It does look like more recently you’re seeing bigger falls coming through in regions where prices have been holding up a bit better. There’s signs that even there the market is starting to capitulate a bit.”

But what about those 40% numbers we’ve seen?

ASB said it expects that once inflation is taken into account, the drop will be more like 40%.

That is because inflation is running at record levels, which reduces the buying power of money. Even if house prices were standing still, inflation would be reducing their value. When prices fall as inflation rises, it compounds the drop.

Why does inflation matter when we’re talking about house prices?

Workman says ANZ deflates house price forecast by wages because that’s the measure that matters for housing affordability. “What’s the house price relative to income, and how’s that evolving?”

These predictions help people to understand how the price drop will feel in terms of their incomes.

Tuffley said it also allowed a better comparison with previous periods of price weakness.

“If we did get a fall in inflation-adjusted house prices of up to 40% that’s close to the downturn we saw in the mid-1970s to 1980, a period of extremely high inflation. House prices were stagnant or went up very modestly but if you bought a house at the end of 1974 or 1975 and sold in 1980 the purchasing power of your money would have dropped dramatically over that period.”

He said inflation adjusting also reflected the experience of first-home buyers who were now looking at prices falling, and the required deposit dropping, as their incomes lifted.

How much is it all going to hurt, really?

The falls being predicted take prices back to about where they were in 2020.

Workman said a drop such as that forecast would have prices about 14% higher than pre-pandemic.

Tuffley said it would mean a return to about the second half of 2020, when prices had just started to lift off.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

The answer to this one is that it depends. Some people will definitely be uncomfortable if house prices fall further – and some already are. The people most affected are those who bought a house in 2021 with a small deposit.

“They may have paid quite a lot around the peak of house prices and have found it’s all been downhill since then. For them, it’s going to feel pretty terrible, they could end up in a negative equity position where their debt is more than their house price is currently valued at,” Workman said.

For most people, that’s just an on-paper loss.

Workman said it would be manageable over the long run if things started to pick up again modestly once house prices found a floor. But if something went wrong and people were forced to sell, recent buyers would be very hard hit.

“Those recent buyers who spent years and years saving a deposit, if they were forced to sell a house it’s going to be very terrible.”

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

So does that mean we shouldn’t sell our houses?

Not necessarily. If you’ve bought recently, you probably want to stick it out because selling could wipe out your deposit. But if you have owned a house for a while, the decision is not so clear-cut.

Workman says owner-occupiers who’ve owned their homes for a while and want to shift to another might not to be too affected.

“If they get a lower price for their house, chances are they are going to get a lower price for the new one, too.”

Tuffley said it would be important to keep an eye on migration, which is showing signs of picking up.

“If that turns around faster, it could cushion the housing market a bit earlier.”