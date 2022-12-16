Is it a good time to buy a house? Aucklanders think so

Aucklanders were starting to think buying a house was a good idea in the three months to October.

A bout of optimism from Aucklanders is behind a lift in confidence that now is a good time to buy a house, ASB says.

Its latest housing confidence survey, for the three months to October, shows sentiment is “out of the red” on a nationwide basis, driven by a surge in the biggest city.

On a net basis, 1% of people who responded to the survey said it was a good time to buy. A reading of 0% would indicate responses were evenly split.

In the three months to January, a net 28% thought it was a bad time to buy, a record in the survey’s history.

But the optimism was confined to Auckland – the rest of the North Island was negative and the South Island still had a reading of negative 6%.

Real Estate Institute data this week showed the national median price was down 12.4% in November compared to a year earlier but Auckland's was down 18.1%.

“The good/bad time to buy responses are influenced to some extent by the affordability of buying a house. With house prices down considerably in some parts of the country and incomes starting to get boosted by strong wage growth, required minimum deposits are a smaller share of income,” ASB’s economists said.

“That puts housing more within reach from that perspective, particularly if that relativity gets sustained. Interestingly, first-home buyers’ share of new mortgage borrowing, at 20%, has crept up marginally over the past year. But rising interest rates are reducing purchasers’ borrowing capacity during the current tightening cycle, which respondents are also aware of.”

Almost 70% of respondents said they expected mortgage rates to increase over the coming year.

ASB said, while the survey could be shown to be revealing “light at the end of the tunnel”, it might be short-lived.

“There is the possibility that a train lurks. The survey results were taken before the Reserve Bank recently put on an express service for the official cash rate (OCR), lifting it by 75 basis points in November and talking even tougher on inflation.”

The central bank now predicts the OCR may need to peak at 5.5% to bring down inflation.

“And November’s house sales and price data from the REINZ showed accelerated deterioration. The pace of price falls has picked up after a long period of steady and gradual falls, with prices now down 14% overall. House sales have fallen markedly in recent months and, in seasonally-adjusted terms, are the lowest since 2008 (putting aside the 2020 lockdown pause). We have just revised our house price forecast to a total fall of 25%,” ASB said.

That would make it nearly as big a fall as seen between 1974 and 1980.

“There are scenarios under which the price fall may not be that large. Immigration is potentially picking up faster than has been anticipated. And if people start to heed the Reserve Bank’s message to spend cautiously, the OCR might not need to hit 5.5% to get inflation under control sufficiently quickly. For the time being, however, the Reserve Bank looks like it is still going to have the throttle wide open on the OCR Express.”

They said this week’s gross domestic product update, which showed the economy grew 2% in the three months to the end of September might be a concern for the next OCR decision. “We suspect the calculus is likely to be more 75bps vs 100bps rather than 50bps v 75bps. Q4 inflation and labour market data will be crucial.”