The tiny town where NZ's house prices are rising fastest

It’s a town that many New Zealanders only pass on their way through to the Bay of Islands in summer.

Kawakawa, a small centre built around a main road on which a steam train runs, is probably best known for its Hundertwasser toilets.

But this was also the part of the country that had the highest rate of property price growth in the last quarter of this year, lifting 6.5% to a median $469,550, according to Corelogic.

The 2018 census put Kawakawa’s median income at $22,800 and it has a population of about 1500.

Corelogic has released its latest Mapping the Market update, which uses its automated valuation model to provide suburb-level house price data.

Chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the suburbs that showed house price increases this time were those that were more affordable, or “lifestyle” areas such as Arrowtown and Lower Shotover, in the Queenstown-Lakes District.

He said only 66 suburbs out of 948 included in the data had a growth rate of 1% or more in the last three months.

Kawakawa and other parts of Northland had experienced an influx of “Auckland money” in recent times, which could have picked up since Covid prompted more people to work from home, he said.

There was potentially also a level of randomness in the data, he said. “From a statistical point of view there are always suburbs that are outliers – but there could be local factors.”

Of those suburbs that experienced price increases, many were located in the country’s rural and more affordable southern districts, including 38 of those 66 suburbs, which have a current median value of $700,000 or less.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Davidson said the rural economy was still generally strong.

“These figures are the culmination of the lagged impact of rate rises, record inflation and other economic influences having an impact on the market,” Davidson said.

“We knew it was coming and it’s been interesting to see it play out, with downward momentum widespread, but almost universal in our city centres with few areas able to escape the weakness.”

He said there was a generation of house-buyers who had never seen house prices fall, or interest rates rise, and this was a timely reminder that both could happen.

Interest rates had a more immediate effect on house prices than other drivers such as population growth, he said.

Over the past three months, 90% of Auckland suburbs (180 of 201) had recorded a median property value drop – 73 of those suburbs had a fall of at least 2%. At the other end of the spectrum, only eight had a rise of 1% or more.

Across the country, 56 suburbs recorded a fall in median value of 5% or more, with the two largest declines hitting Korokoro in Lower Hutt and Mangakino in the Taupo District, which fell 10.2% and 10.7% respectively.

Herne Bay remained Auckland’s most expensive suburb with a median value of $3,666,350, and a slight pickup in value of 0.5% since September. By contrast, areas such as Sunnyhills and Omaha had their median value drop by $70,000 or more over the past three months.

There were near universal falls in median property values across the wider Wellington area, with only Aotea, Waitangirua, and Cannons Creek (all in Porirua) having avoided declines since September. The remaining 91 suburbs all fell, and by at least 1.5%. The weakest was Korokoro, at a drop of 10.2%.

Seatoun remained the most expensive suburb, despite values dropping 4% in the past three months.

Roughly a quarter of Christchurch’s suburbs avoided recording a fall in values last quarter. The 3.2% falls in Hillmorton and Russley were the worst in the city, but were relatively mild compared to other parts of NZ.

Davidson said the economy and property market had clear challenges ahead in 2023, and the country’s labour market and mortgage rates might be the key drivers again.

“The general outlook for the housing market remains weak, especially in light of the Reserve Bank’s predictions that the economy will enter a recession,” Davidson said.

“Inflation is not expected to begin easing until the second half of next year and the official cash rate and unemployment levels will both increase. It’s a tricky combination for the property market and home owners alike.

“However, if large-scale job losses can be avoided, further falls in property values may be contained and possibly plateau in the second half of 2023. But pessimism would take over if employment did start to fall more sharply.”

Davidson said it was possible that when the exercise was repeated next year, it could show signs of things turning around. “The downturn won’t last forever.”