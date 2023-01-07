My mortgage application was declined twice - now I own three properties

Mortgage broker Elyce Peters always wanted to own property. When she tried to buy her first one, back in 2013, she was working at a bank. They declined her mortgage application – twice.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Peters, 36, now owns three properties in Christchurch, including the one where she lives with her husband, their toddler and her step-twins.

With another baby on the way, the goal is to upsize their family home – and her rental portfolio gives them options.

That initial rejection for a loan didn’t put Peters off.

Instead, she brought in a flatmate to help cut down her expenditure on rent – this helped her build up her savings. And a few months later, she got a promotion and a “very small pay rise”.

“I went back to another home-lending specialist and proposed a different way of doing it,” she says. “And it worked.”

She bought a property. Eight months later, she bought another.

She went from having no debts to having over $600,000 of debts in a short time.

“My parents thought I was nuts,” she recalls. “But in my head it was good debt.”

In 2015, she founded The Mortgage Girls with Holly Sullivan, an ex-colleague from the bank. And whilst the business affords Peters flexible working and freedom, it is also about helping people into their own homes and helping other women in finance.

“We noticed at the bank – when you had a baby, you didn’t really go back into your old role afterwards,” says Peters.

“You maybe came back as a teller or part-time. We wanted our team to be able to have a life, to be able to work from home.”

Supplied Peters owns three properties in Christchurch, including the one where she lives with her husband, their toddler and her stepchildren.

Weighing up decisions

When Peters bought that first property, she had to decide between one in Christchurch or one that was $25,000 more in Cromwell. She bought the one in Christchurch.

Today, the Cromwell one is worth over $500,000 more than the Christchurch one. But there is no benefit in hindsight, she warns – you have to make decisions with the information you have at the time.

“You look at property now and think it’s so expensive,” she says.

“But they were saying that 20 years ago. And rates have been higher than they are today.”

The current market

“Now is a great time to buy a home,” says Peters.

“You have a lot more power as a buyer to make things work for you.” She says sellers are far more open to conditions on sales – a longer or shorter settlement period, for example.

Regardless of your situation, Peters says to be realistic. “People often have an expectation of the home they’ve always wanted,” says Peters. But sometimes they just can’t afford that.

Peters encourages them to look at what is possible and make a plan. This can include options like buying with a friend or family member.

A first home

Buying a first home is entirely doable. “We’ve still got lots of first home buyers coming through,” says Peters.

For those employed and with a small deposit, getting pre-approval means you can go out and look at the market. For the self-employed, most mortgage brokers will want to know how long you’ve been self-employed, and they’ll want copies of financials for the last two years. It’s not the turnover, but the actual net profit that counts.

“With first home buyers, we want to make sure they can afford their mortgage,” says Peters. Sometimes they tell people to consider things like getting a flatmate to split costs, cutting expenses to build up savings, getting rid of unnecessary credit cards and, if possible, increasing income.

Supplied Peters, with husband Liam, says now is a great time to buy a home.

Worried about rising rates?

So what advice does a veteran like Peters have for those worried about interest rates?

“It really depends on an individual’s situation and the bank they’re with. If you’re on a fixed rate now, increase payments if you can, [and] pay off more principal.”

Another option is splitting your loans. Instead of one loan for $600,000, consider three loans for $200,000 – perhaps lock in one for one year at a fixed rate and another for two years. Then if rates rise or fall, it only affects a portion of your borrowing, and you don’t have the whole loan coming up for renewal at the same time.

Supplied The Mortgage Girls, which Peters started with Holly Sullivan, is about helping people into their own homes and helping other women in finance.

“It basically mitigates the risk of an unstable market,” says Peters.

Other tips include using any rainy day money or offset facilities you may have and taking a serious look at your bank statements. It can really shine a light on your spending.

In short, be smart with your money.

And if you’re not sure what to do, just remember, says Peters: “You don’t come across too many people who say ‘I wish I hadn’t bought my own home’.”