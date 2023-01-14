A house for $95,000 but what's the catch?

The cheapest house for sale at the moment is in Ohai.

For less than the price of a deposit in Auckland, buyers can snap up a house in Southland.

A Trade Me spokesperson said a property on Milton St, in Ohai, was the cheapest for sale on the site this week. It was also the cheapest listing on Realestate.co.nz.

The property has an asking price of $95,000.

But it will require work from whoever buys it – the house has been empty and is described as “demolish or rebuild”.

According to Realestate.co.nz, the median sales price for the area over the last 12 months was $137,500.

Nationally, the median price was $810,000 in November, according to Real Estate Institute data. That was down 12.4%, year-on-year.

Ohai has traditionally been a cheaper area but commentators warned that people who hoped to make big capital gains from property there could be disappointed.

“I’d expect that house prices in Ohai and Nightcaps, and more generally across Southland, will remain among the cheapest properties available,” said economist Brad Olsen.

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

“The economic fundamentals for more rural areas like Ohai and Nightcaps remain, with economic drivers in the local economy more limited in these rural towns compared to the larger provincial centres. Recent trends have also shown a sustained population shift out of metro areas to provincial centres, but limited growth for more rural centres.

“Prices in these areas might not fall as much as we’re seeing across the wider housing market, with house prices in Northland and Southland Regions being more stoic so far. These two regions were the last two regions to see an annual decline in house prices, according to Real Estate Institute data. Both regions recorded an annual decline in November 2022, even as national prices have been in annual decline since July 2022.”

He said he expected house prices to continue to fall this year as interest rates went higher.

“But the spread of house price declines, and wider housing trends, will continue to be felt differently. So far, major urban centres have decline harder and faster (particularly Wellington and Auckland), followed by more regional and provincial centres.”

Corelogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson said it was likely that Ohai and areas like it would only match the national average house price movement in future, at best.

“It’s hard to see them outperforming. Granted, they’re cheap. But investors would be wary of buying in markets where the tenant pool is very shallow. And owner-occupiers would generally need work in the local area, with employment opportunities not always strong in those very small rural towns.

“So as I say, they may do ‘ok’, but it’s hard to see the smallest rural towns becoming strong outperformers over the long run.”

Stuff It’s possible to find cheap places in Auckland – but they might be leasehold.

Property investor Graeme Fowler said it was probably a better buy to live in than as an investment.

”If you want to live there and are already retired, want a quiet lifestyle or have the ability to still earn a good income, then it might make a lot of sense to buy a property in that area,” he said.

“For an investment property, it generally would not make sense at all. The rent is likely to also be very low, but you still have the cost of rates, insurance and maintenance. Once these all come out of the rental income, the net income would be very low. Initially the gross yield might look quite attractive, but the net yield (rental income after expenses) is likely to be very low, and may even be lower than if you had bought a much higher price property with a lower gross yield.”

Other cheap listings on Realestte.co.nz included a property on Spackman Ave, Springston, listed at inquiries over $99,000. It only has one bedroom and one bathroom but is on a 202sq m section, which is Crown lease land. The average asking price for the Selwyn district in December was $890,366.

REALESTATE.CO.NZ This one-bedroom property in Springston is asking for inquiries over $99,000.

A unit in Auckland’s St Johns was advertised for $115,000 but is on leasehold land, which means the owner must pay ground rent which will usually increase over time.

The cheapest apartment listed was a one-bedroom on Anzac Ave in central Auckland, for $42,000. That is also a leasehold property.

Davidson said, in principle, leasehold properties were not always bad investments.

“However, they wouldn’t be for everybody, and people would need to be extra careful in their research and being fully aware of the terms and conditions – especially what might happen when the current lease term agreement ends.

“Like most things, it’s all about somebody’s personal investment criteria and risk appetite.”