The retirement units selling for more than $3m

These retirement villas are on the market for more than $3 million.

Retirement village units selling for $3.4 million each in Hobsonville, west Auckland, are among the priciest in the country.

Data from Trade Me showed that the average asking price for retirement village property in January across the country was $604,550, which was 17% up on the same month a year earlier.

The number of properties listed on the site was up 30% year-on-year but demand was down 56%.

Overall, demand for retirement village units has increased in recent years. In 2020, 13.9% of the population aged 75-plus was in retirement villages, compared to 9.5% in 2012.

But some have raised concerns that, despite the rising prices being asked, owners are not getting a share of the value.

Most owners only purchase a licence to occupy, rather than owning the property outright. That means they do not receive any of the capital gains their properties experience, but must pay ongoing fees and sale fees.

One resident told Stuff recently that she bought her villa for $303,000 19 years ago. But when the deferred management fee, refurbishment and other fees were deducted, she would receive $207,300 if she moved out. The villa would sell for more than $900,000 to a new occupant.

About 95% of all retirement village units are sold as a licence to occupy.

At the moment, the highest priced Trade Me retirement village listing is an 87m² apartment in William Sanders Retirement Village in Devonport, selling for $1.9m.

Parliament Graham Wilkinson, President of the Retirement Villages Association RVA, addresses MPs about reforms proposed for the sector. Also in shot is John Collyns, the RVA executive director.

But the Summerset village at Monterey Park is advertising licenses to occupy for 234m² villas with sea views on the Eldernet website for $3.4m. The advertisement says only three remain.

Apartments in Auckland retirement complex The Foundation Parnell, have also been sold for between $3m and $4m.

Tristan Fluerty, a retirement villages specialist at Te Ara Ahunga Ora, the Retirement Commission, said people should consult a lawyer about the financial structures involved in any retirement village unit purchase.

She said people thinking of shifting in would need to have enough money left over after selling their existing homes to fund weekly fees and normal living expenses.

“It can be complex, and villages vary in their accommodation, support, management, legal and financial structures. Consider your personal circumstances and motivations for choosing retirement village living over other options. Understand important legal concepts and terms used in retirement village contracts. Be aware of the financial implications of living in a retirement village, as these differ from a normal property purchase.”

She pointed to the Government review of the Retirement Villages Act. The scope of the review was released in December. Consumer NZ, Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission, have called for more consumer protection.

“Retirement villages are an attractive choice for some older New Zealanders, providing a sense of community and a quality option for those who wish to downsize. However, the legislation has not been reviewed in the 20 years since the framework was established. This will provide a good opportunity to assess how the legislation is working for both residents and retirement village operators.”

She said people needed to remember that the deductions taken upon sale could amount to 20% or 30% of the initial money invested. The rest is usually then returned but people might not have enough left over to buy into another village or another type of property.