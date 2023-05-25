Could you trade city life for the wild West Coast in this 160-year-old home-turned-hostel?

Fancy running your own hostel? This Westport property could be your chance.

Boasting 22 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this is not your typical home.

Located on the West Coast of the South Island, the unique property has been standing for around 160 years on Westport’s Queen Street.

Originally a family home – and owned by the same family for its first 100 years – the house has been used an accommodation venue by various owners over the past 60 years.

It’s now on the market with Ray White Westport, with offers over $1.25 million being considered.

Ray White/Supplied This unique property has been standing for around 160 years.

Current owners Donna McLaughlan and Jack Devine say the property has served their family well – they’ve been operating it as a hostel for more than a decade. But as their dream is to buy a boat and travel, it’s now time to move on.

“Meeting all the people has been a really enjoyable part of the business,” says McLaughlan. “People just love the old building.

“My husband has always thought it would be a good business for two couples to go into together; there’s enough work and business in it for two couples.

“As a chef, I often thought it would lend itself quite well to being a nice restaurant and café – we might have done it ourselves if we were younger.”

Ray White/Supplied The house features ornate ceilings and native timber.

The home has a commercial kitchen and large dining room, and features ornate ceilings and native timber throughout.

The property has been renovated “with great care”, according to Ray White Westport agent Brodie French, who describes it as a “captivating blend of modernisation and preservation of original charm”.

As well as the property itself, owners can take advantage of everything the wild West Coast region has to offer, says French, from surfing to native bush walks, and – of course – “mouthwatering fresh whitebait”.