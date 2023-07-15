Do we need to point out hidden defects on our property to potential buyers?

It’s always a good idea to have an open and honest conversation with your real estate agent and tell them everything you know about the property.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: My partner and I bought our first house from my parents when they retired about 20 years ago. For that reason, we perhaps weren’t as diligent with things as we would have been buying from someone we didn’t know.

We are now in the process of preparing the house to go on the market, but we have discovered that some of the original plumbing underneath the house uses “Dux Quest” piping material, which we’re told is known to be more likely to fail than other materials.

In the 20 years we have lived in the property, we have never had any problems with it. Do we have to point this out to potential buyers?

A: Thank you for writing in.

Dux Quest piping is an easily identifiable building material that is known to be problematic. Dux Quest is what the industry calls a “stigmatised material”. The product was discontinued after reports of pipes and fittings bursting throughout New Zealand. Leaks in the piping are caused by the pipes either splitting down the length or at the joints.

Dux Quest piping is something that needs to be disclosed to your real estate agent and to any potential buyers, similarly to other compromised building materials such as asbestos or “leaky home” cladding.

Real estate agents have obligations regarding disclosure. Agents are not expected to discover hidden problems with a property, however it is expected that they be proactive at gathering and verifying information and be able to identify potential issues with the property. If they suspect that a property may have a hidden or underlying defect, they must ask the seller about it or advise potential buyers about any risks associated with the potential issues. Because the agent works on behalf of the vendor (the seller), they cannot disclose any information without the seller’s permission.

If the vendor says they don’t want buyers to be told about an issue (such as problematic building materials), the agent must walk away from the listing so that they don’t breach their own Code of Conduct obligations. To not do so would put them at risk of a complaint being upheld and disciplinary action taken through the Real Estate Authority (REA).

Supplied If you’re not open and honest throughout the selling process, you risk the sale falling through and potential legal action after settlement due to non-disclosure, says REA chief executive Belinda Moffat.

Another thing to note is that if a potential buyer has a building inspection done, the issue of Dux Quest is very likely to be identified.

Start with having an open and honest conversation with your real estate agent and make them aware that you have some Dux Quest piping material underneath the house. It is important to tell the agent everything you know about the property. When it comes to signing an agency agreement when listing your property, many agency agreements contain a section that requires vendors to declare that they have been honest about the property defects with their real estate agent.

Some vendors may stay silent and assume that things like this may fly under the radar, but it is important to be open and honest throughout the selling process to reduce the risk of the sale falling through and the risk of legal action after settlement due to non-disclosure.

Your agent will be able to go through some options with you and help you decide how you want to manage the problem by either fixing it or disclosing it to potential buyers. Remember – there is no such thing as a perfect property and your real estate agent will help to guide you to make a plan of action. You could consider getting a quote for the replacement of the Dux Quest piping and having work carried out before the house goes on the market or adjust the asking price to reflect the necessary work that needs to be done by the buyers to replace the Dux Quest.

If the piping isn’t replaced, it’s important that buyers receive information about it before an offer is drawn up and submitted to you (the vendor). Put yourself in the shoes of a potential buyer and think about what things you would expect to be disclosed to you.

Selling a property can be a complex process, so it is important to understand the steps to take and your obligations as a seller. Getting good legal advice and making well-informed decisions on the process will give the best chance of a positive outcome. REA’s consumer information website, Settled.govt.nz, is a useful resource to read through. It has lots of useful information on all aspects of selling a residential property.

I wish you all the best with your sale.

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.