House-hunting: Should I buy from a real estate agent or a private seller?

Seeking legal, accounting and other professional advice will be important to ensure you consider all the relevant aspects of a private sale to support you to make the best decision.

Belinda Moffat is the chief executive of the Real Estate Authority. She answers your house buying and selling questions.

Q: Hi Belinda. I’m in the market for a new home, and I’ve noticed some properties that are being sold privately.

Previously, I’ve only bought property through real estate agents, however I’m curious about private sales, and I’m wondering if I should go down this route.

As a buyer, are private sales more risky? Would I be better just to look at homes that are listed with real estate agencies?

A: This is an important question and one I am often asked. It is particularly relevant as vendors consider how to achieve the best return for their property in the current market.

As the independent government conduct regulator for licensed real estate professionals (licensees), we do not take a position on whether selling through a real estate agency is better for consumers than a private sale – or the other way around.

But we do want to ensure that all consumers have the information they need to make the best decision, based on their own circumstances. Every consumer and every sale situation is different. Our focus is to provide consumers with information on what to expect from each approach, so that consumers feel confident in making an informed decision about what may be the best fit for them.

Buying from a private seller

People may choose to buy property from a private seller for a number of reasons. For example, dealing directly with an owner/occupier who is selling privately can be appealing to buyers who want first-hand information on the neighbourhood or what the house is like to live in.

Also, because a private seller is not paying a licensee’s commission, there may be more scope to negotiate the price of the property.

It’s important to know that, like licensees, private sellers need to disclose any known issues or defects their property may have to prospective buyers. If known defects are not disclosed, and are later discovered, this can lead to a sale falling through or even legal action. However, private sellers are not subject to the Real Estate Authority’s (REA) Code of Professional Conduct and Client Care (Code of Conduct), which has fairness and disclosure obligations for agents engaged by vendors.

Some sellers may provide their own building report to prospective buyers. While this can be useful information, REA recommends that buyers consider obtaining their own building report, using a qualified building inspector who has professional indemnity insurance, understands the strict legal requirements of their role and carries out their work in accordance with the New Zealand Property Inspection Standard.

This is because if you are paying for the report, the inspector is responsible to you for its accuracy, which provides greater consumer protection. This advice applies for both private sales and those where an agency acts on the seller’s behalf.

It is also important for buyers to understand the extent of legal protection they may have when purchasing property sold privately. For example, buying privately means buyers may not be covered by the Consumer Guarantees Act or the Fair Trading Act. Your lawyer can provide you with detailed advice on this, specific to your own situation.

Chris McKeen/Stuff We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

If you do decide to buy through a private seller, it is important to pay the purchase deposit to your lawyer or conveyancer so they can arrange for it to be held safely in a trust account, pending completion of the sale. Seeking legal, accounting and other professional advice throughout the transaction will be important to ensure you consider all the relevant aspects of a sale to support you to make the best decision for you.

Finally, if you buy privately and an issue arises with the private seller, REA will not be able to assist. We can only consider complaints about the conduct of real estate licensees.

Buying property through a licensee

Real estate licensees are trained professionals who are licensed by REA. To be licensed, they are required to have the prescribed qualifications, be fit and proper and undertake continuing professional education about real estate matters. Licensees bring a wide range of knowledge to the transaction, and are legally required to deal fairly and honestly with both buyers and sellers and to meet all the conduct requirements of the regulatory regime we oversee.

Unlike private sellers, licensees are subject to the Real Estate Agents Act 2008 (the Act) and the Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct has conduct requirements for licensees in relation to matters such as the requirement to enter into an agency agreement – before real estate agency work is undertaken, treating all parties fairly, standards of skill and care, managing conflicts of interest and meeting disclosure obligations. REA deals with complaints from consumers where it appears that a breach of the Code of Conduct by a licensee may have occurred.

The regulatory requirements are designed to ensure high standards of conduct and to provide consumers with protection in a real estate transaction. It also means that if there is an issue with the conduct of a licensee, the consumer can bring their concern to REA.

Buyers can look up any licensee on REA’s online public register to check they hold a current licence and find out if they have had any complaints upheld against them in the last three years.

If you were to purchase a property through a real estate licensee, generally they will have been engaged by the seller, who will pay them a commission. This is likely to be a cost they factor into their sale price expectations. As agents of their client, licensees must work in the best interest of and on behalf of the seller to get them the best outcome. This does not override their obligations to deal fairly and honestly with all parties, but it is worth bearing in mind whenever you’re talking to a licensee about a property and negotiating offers.

Supplied Remember to seek advice from your lawyer or conveyancer at every step of the property transaction – and particularly before signing any paperwork, says REA chief executive Belinda Moffat.

Whether you prefer to buy through a licensee or a private seller comes down to you and your level of comfort with each approach. As a prospective buyer, it is important to have a detailed understanding of both options, so that you feel confident navigating either. I’ve covered the basics in this column, and you’ll find more information on both types of sale on REA’s consumer information website, Settled.govt.nz.

Whichever route you take, remember to seek advice from your lawyer or conveyancer at every step of the property transaction – and particularly before signing any paperwork.

Good luck with your buying journey.

For more information about the process of buying or selling property – and what to expect when working with a real estate professional – visit settled.govt.nz. Have a question for Belinda? Email homed@stuff.co.nz.