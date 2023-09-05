Top waterfront suburbs poised for growth: Your guide to promising real estate opportunities

As the anticipation of summer heats up, so does the real estate market with experts revealing their projections for the most promising waterfront suburbs set to experience increased growth in the next three years. These areas have been selected based on their proximity to water, access to new infrastructure and area enhancements, as well as overall cost-effectiveness.

Leading the growth journey is Auckland and waterfront suburbs hold a particular allure for buyers. Their charm lies in the scenic water views, exclusive lifestyle opportunities and access to recreational activities like an invigorating morning jog along the shorefront.

This selection highlights emerging suburbs that present a golden opportunity for home buyers to purchase that coveted waterside lifestyle.

Hobsonville: Waterfront accessibility 20 minutes from the CBD

Among these promising locales, Hobsonville takes centre stage.

Orion Point in Hobsonville emerges as part of a dynamic family-oriented community, strategically positioned near quality schools, retail outlets, and outdoor recreational facilities. With direct access to Auckland harbour and ongoing commercial investment, Hobsonville is promising increased employment opportunities and enhanced amenities which is expected to bolster property prices.

Supplied/Stuff A well appointed kitchen and walk-in pantry makes these Briar Court homes very appealing.

The appeal of Briar Court at Orion Point is exemplified by its impressive four-bedroom homes, catering to both families and individuals seeking an executive-style living experience.

According to local agent Kirsten Bishop, the interest in Briar Court has been remarkable, with two homes already under contract and more in the construction pipeline.

The homes are thoughtfully designed, prioritising ample storage and space. The layout promotes a balance between privacy and entertainment, with generous bedrooms on the upper level and open-plan living and dining areas downstairs.

Supplied/Stuff Most sites at Briar Court are north-facing and there are configurations for people who like morning and afternoon sun, with views towards the city as well as the harbour from some sites.

The well-appointed kitchen, complete with a walk-in pantry, adds to the charm, making these homes particularly appealing to families and professionals who enjoy hosting guests.

Most sites are north facing to make the most of the morning and afternoon sun, with views towards the harbour and city from some sites. These homes are a very high-quality build in a lovely location.

A design suite is open by appointment. For more information on Briar Court please call Kirsten Bishop on 027 660 6446 or visit www.briarcollection.co.nz

Supplied/Stuff Finesse Lakeside has a really good community spirit and feel to it says sales agent, Mike Woods.

Lakeside: Affordable waterfront living on Lake Waikare

With a number of homes priced under $700,000 with views overlooking Lake Waikare, this master planned community offers architecturally designed homes in a safe and vibrant community at a great price.

Tranquil water views are proving very popular with buyers as they look to the development in Te Kauwhata, an easy drive from Auckland and conveniently located in reach of Hamilton and Tauranga.

Supplied/Stuff Finesse has a number of homes under construction ranging from the first home collection to premium homes for discerning buyers looking to upgrade.

“Lakeside has a really good community spirit and feel to it,” says sales agent, Mike Woods. “The community is growing daily and the new commercial centre with daycare, a gymnasium and café is helping to enhance this.”

Finesse has a number of homes under construction ranging from the first home collection to premium homes for discerning buyers looking to upgrade. The larger house and land packages, close to the lake enjoy lake views that will never be built out.

Supplied/Stuff Home prices start at $650,000, offering exceptional value for three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with garages.

Mike says there has been strong interest lately for homes.

Home prices start at $650,000, offering exceptional value for three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes with garages. Additionally, higher-end options in the $850,000 to $950,000 range attract those aiming to upgrade or transition into retirement with added capital.

For more information on Lakeside, call Mike Woods on 021 675 011 or see www.finesse.build

For a limited time only buys can secure a Finesse home with only 5% deposit. This is only available until 30 September 2023. Finesse at Lakeside is also eligible for Kāinga Ora First Home Partnership.