Wanaka urgently needs more housing, so don’t miss this exciting development opportunity

200a Beacon Point Road in Wanaka was built using the best quality materials.

The lakeside paradise of Wanaka is pumping with energy and its vibrant community enjoys easy access to the great outdoors for hiking, skiing, skydiving, mountain biking, water sports, plus a host of other adventure activities.

Meanwhile, a flourishing artistic and foodie community can be found within the town’s galleries, boutiques and cafes in general, where locals enjoy a relaxed, laidback lifestyle.

Gavin Vize of Harcourts Wanaka confirms there are always Kiwis from other areas seeking to escape the rat race – perhaps with the potential for working remotely in the friendly, dynamic town.

However, finding the right property is important and that’s where 200A Beacon Point Road – which he’s currently thrilled to be marketing, is truly a cut above the rest. Recent sales in Beacon Point Road have made headlines as it is considered a prime spot for future development.

“I’ve rarely been able to offer buyers the incredible potential they’ll find here,” he says.

Supplied/Stuff With these views 200a Beacon Point Road is a premium listing in one of Wanaka’s most sought after locations.

Built around 15 years ago using only the best quality materials - including large amounts of native kauri, the four- bedroom family home sits proudly on an elevated 3004sqm parcel of land, overlooking the picturesque lake and surrounded by mighty mountain ranges.

Supplied/Stuff Built over two levels this home offers ample living and entertaining space.

With a 310sqm floor area, set across two levels, there is ample space for family, extended family and guests with an elegant spiral staircase at the heart of the home, along with cosy living areas, a bright, airy kitchen, spacious bedrooms and extensive north-facing decking.

While this is an idyllic situation, there are more exciting alternative options in play when it comes to making the most of this remarkable property and Gavin Vize is keen to chat about them with prospective purchasers.

Supplied/Stuff Sitting on an elevated 3004sqm parcel of land there are plenty of development options for potential buyers to consider.

He says the first idea on the table is that you could keep the existing home and develop another on an additional site, still retaining privacy and space.

Supplied/Stuff Option 2 – develop two more sites of 537 and 507 square metres.

Second is the possibility of developing two more sites, while a third option could see the land divided into five properties - ranging from 450sqm to 520sqm each.

Supplied/Stuff Option three could see the land divided into five properties.

“All of this is possible although obviously the more sites you propose, the more work you’ll need to do with council,” says Vize.

More radically, he suggests that an astute developer could possibly develop up to seven sites.

“It would make huge sense for somebody to consider this option because 200A Beacon Road is a great location, less than five minutes’ drive from town and an easy walk along the lakefront.”

Supplied/Stuff Option 4 could see up to seven sites developed on the piece of land.

Vize says a lot of nearby Wanaka homeowners - either of or beyond retirement age - are at the stage of selling their large family homes, yet they’re still wanting to stay local.

“Smart contemporary homes on 300sqm sections would suit these people perfectly.”

The development options are naturally subject to council approval potential resource consents and Vize is happy to share an independent planner’s scheme and report with interested parties.

Supplied/Stuff Those not wishing to develop the land could embrace it, modernise the home and add a special garden within the expansive grounds.

Vize suggests, furthermore, that in a fifth scenario, a buyer could embrace the existing property as it is now – perhaps significantly modernising the house with a view to living there very comfortably – and potentially developing a special garden within the expansive, park-like grounds.

The outcome of this unprecedented real estate opportunity will be recognised when 200A Beacon Point Road, with its well-established trees, comes to auction on 30 August.

Vize believes that on sale day somebody with energy and imagination will quickly realise their dream in a town that was once a lazy little settlement on the shores of a stunning lake before its sensational attributes were recognised worldwide.

