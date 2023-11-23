Here's where demand is rising fastest for houses

Infometric's Gareth Kiernan says the removal of tax restrictions by a new National government will mean more investors jump into the housing market.

A new measure of real estate demand should mean more definitive insight into what’s happening in the housing market and fewer “hot takes”, one commentator says.

Realestate.co.nz has launched a new measure of demand for houses, and engagement with the property market, based on searches on its site and the rate at which properties are being saved by users.

It shows that the number of searches and engagements per listing have steadily increased over the past 12 months. Searches per listing were up 1.9% and engagements up 26.4% year-on-year in October.

Wellington had the biggest increase in demand, with searches up 47.7%, followed by Waikato up 8% and Auckland up 6.4%.

Engagements per listing were also up in the same areas, with Wellington’s up 88.5%, Bay of Plenty up 54.7%, Auckland up 47.7% and Waikato up 46.3%.

“We saw an expected dip during September around the election, but things look to be on the rise again,” said Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Willkiams.

Searches were flat between September and October, but engagements jumped up.

She said the main centres had experienced growing demand but Gisborne, Otago and Central Otago/Lakes had consistently higher demand than other parts of the country over the year.

123RF.COM Demand is consistently high for Queenstown properties.

“We have seen low stock levels in Gisborne throughout the year, which could be contributing to more competition for the homes that are available for sale in the area.”

During October, the highest number of property searches for Central Otago/Lakes District and Otago were performed by people located in Auckland.

“Competition for property is likely high in these regions and will often include international buyers and people wanting to move from other parts of New Zealand or buy as second homes. Given how beautiful these parts of the country are, it is hardly surprising.”

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said the increasing number of searches supported other data that there was more interest being shown in the housing market.

“Often we have commentators or real estate agents talking about ‘fear of missing out’ or more interest in the market but they often have nothing as definitive as you’d want behind it. The demand measure does give you a little bit more.”

He said the strength of Gisborne highlighted that there was a shift in where people were looking.

“There’s a fair amount of actual data on clicks and engagement, it’s nice to see more data and stats rather than hot takes. Hot takes driven by data are more informative than hot takes for hot takes’ sake.”