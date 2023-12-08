$40k paid in interest, for $44k drop in house value: Was this the worst time ever to buy?

First-home buyers who bought a house in 2021 have on average spent $41,000 on interest payments on home loans for properties that have dropped in value by an average $44,000, CoreLogic data shows.

House prices have been sliding since their peak in late 2021. But 16,324 first-home buyers bought a house in the second half of that year.

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic, said first-home buyers who paid $692,000, which was the median price paid for a first home in October 2021, have seen their house’s value fall by 6.5%, or a median drop of $44,000, to $648,000.

If they bought that house in 2021 with a 20% deposit on a 30-year term, and took the two-year special rate at the time of 3.7%, they would have had a mortgage of about $554,000 and monthly repayments of $2548, for total payments over the last two years of $61,155.

Of that, about $41,000 would be interest.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said, although mortgagee sales statistics are low, he was starting to hear of people who had decided proactively to sell their homes, even at a loss, because they could not keep up with mortgage payments. “That’s interesting... but it is only anecdata.”

He said data such as that from CoreLogic’s Pain and Gain report showed only a small percentage of people were selling for less than they paid for their homes.

He said the Reserve Bank prediction that it could be 2026 before prices returned to their previous peak was probably right.

“We still have a while before prices fully move back up to the highest position they were back in late 2021, it still takes a bit of time. If you look at the recent growth in house prices, it’s still fairly muted. It’s not like it’s on a particularly strong tear upwards.”

He said even if stronger growth was seen next year, the country had been through the largest short-term buildup in prices ever in the first half of the pandemic, followed by the largest fall in modern economic history over the second half.

Davidson said people should remember that house prices were set to rise again and it was only a loss on paper as long as they did not sell.

“Of course there’s principal going off the mortgage in the meantime, which will be more if/when interest rates fall again. Hold for the long run, basically.”

Property investor Graeme Fowler said there would be thousands of people who were now in a position where their property was worth less than when they bought it.

In some cases, people could have gone into negative equity, where they owed more than the property was worth.

He said people might be able to increase the term of their loan if they were currently on a 20- or 25-year term and struggling with the increase in mortgage rate, or look at other ways to boost their income.

“Going forward, when people are buying a house to live in or buying a rental property, they really need to be aware of what could happen. Interest rates may go higher and prices could drop. Factor this in and if the purchase doesn’t financially work with a 20% to 30% deposit on a 20 year principal-and-interest loan term, then this will always be a big risk.

“One thing to be aware of when buying a property, especially when interest rates are low, is your mortgage. Most people will ask the bank how much they can borrow based on their income and expenses and how much deposit they have.

“That is, the maximum they can borrow so they can buy the nicest house. To me this is crazy. Why would you want to borrow the maximum amount? For example the bank may say you have enough income and deposit to buy a $900,000 home. However, a $650,000 home may be a lot more practical and although not as flash, a lot more practical.”