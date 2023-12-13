New Zealand's priciest house sale, fastest growing suburb revealed

The Victoria Ave house steps down the hill at the rear, where it overlooks a tennis court.

A house that changed hands in Remuera for $23.8 million was the year’s priciest sale, property data firm Corelogic says.

It has released data for the year which it said showed a “year of two halves”. The first half was characterised by declining sales volumes and houses prices as rapidly rising interest rates put the brakes on the market, before it then found a floor.

The property at 120 Victoria Avenue sold for $23.8m in July.

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the upper end of the Auckland market had dropped in recent years, by about 15% to 17% from the peak – roughly the same as the median.

“This suggests that higher interest costs do play a role too in the upper tiers, although it may not be as large as lower tiers – and perhaps ‘mood/sentiment’ can influence top-end property more; people just stop trading when confidence is low.

“Of course, properties worth $20m or more are another kettle of fish altogether, and I couldn’t really quantify the role of mortgage rates. You’d have to think it’s fairly insignificant in terms of the direct impact on the debt financing of super-prime properties; but there could be an indirect role – if I’ve got cash, and interest rates and yields are generally going up around the world, I may choose to invest in something else rather than property.”

He said Featherston was the weakest housing market in the year, with values down 16.6%. Sunshine Bay, Queenstown, topped the table with 6.6% growth.

Herne Bay remained the most expensive suburb in the country, with a median value of $3.161m.

Cobden was the cheapest, with a median $258,200.

Davidson said things picked up in May or June when the pace of interest rate increases was clearly slower.

"Mortgage rates have certainly inched higher in recent months, but after basically doubling from mid-2021 to late 2022, the rate of increase slowed right down in 2023.

"Against that backdrop, we also saw the restrictive CCCFA rules ease from May 1, and then the loan to ratio (LVR) rules were also relaxed a little from June 1.”

Sales volumes rose in the second half of the year, however Davidson said the rate of new listings coming on to the market remained relatively low in 2023.

"Sales volumes are now rising pretty consistently from month to month, although from such a low base, even strong percentage gains of 10% to 15% haven’t yet translated into large increases in the number of deals."

In Hargest, Invercargill, the median days on the market was 11. Ohakune was at the other end of the spectrum with the average days on market of 115.

STUFF Infometric's Gareth Kiernan says the removal of tax restrictions by a new National government will mean more investors jump into the housing market.

Davidson said migration had also had an impact.

"While this hasn’t necessarily stimulated sales volumes or house prices on its own, there are certainly signs that it’s put significant pressure on an already-constrained supply of rental property – with vacancy rates dropping, and inevitably, rent prices accelerating."

Evidence of that could be seen in many parts of the country, such as Fairview Heights in Auckland, where the median weekly rent jumped 32.4% in the past year.

Davidson said planned changes such as a reduction in the bright-line test and the return of investors’ mortgage interest deductibility were likely to keep the mood of the market positive at least at the start of the year.

"This could start to pull some investment demand back into the market, and may see some existing investors find themselves off the hook for capital gains tax sooner than expected.

"But even if some investors do start to buy again, it’s not likely to be a torrent, due to low rental yields and high mortgage rates. First home buyers should still be able to find good opportunities, as they continue to benefit from accessing KiwiSaver for deposits and make full use of the low-deposit lending speed limits at the banks."

He said sales might lift by 10% and prices by 5% over the year. “Put another way, 2024 could prove to be the year of the underwhelming upturn.”