Here's where house sellers are asking the highest prices

While the rest of the country has gone through a property market downturn over the past year, there’s one region that may have missed the memo.

Realestate.co.nz data shows that while the national average asking price dropped from $920,422 in December 2022 to $877,216 last month, the Central Otago/Lakes district shot ahead with a 16.2% year-on-year increase and a 13.4% increase month-on-month. Vendors were asking an average $1.59 million.

Spokesperson Vanessa Williams said it was a record both for that region and the country as a whole.

“Central Otago/Lakes District is a lifestyle region. Despite its distance from major business hubs, it boasts the highest average asking price in the country.

“The average asking price in Central Otago/Lakes District is around half-a-million dollars more than in Auckland.”

Real Estate Institute data showed that the median sales price in the Queenstown Lakes District in November was $1.36 million, up from $1.315m the month before and only down 0.7% on November 2022.

Nationwide, the median was down 2% over the same period.

Williams said the Central Otago/Lakes market had “baffled” her since 2020.

“We saw all the regions go up, up, up at the end of 2020 and 2021 then every region dropped, except Central Otago/Lakes. Last year every region stayed flat and it’s the only region that has continued to grow since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s just crazy.”

She said a significant proportion of the searches for the region's properties were from people living offshore.

There was also a shortage of houses so people were willing to pay more for them.

Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist at CoreLogic, agreed there was a mix of factors at play.

“A bit like Tauranga, ‘wealth’ seems to play a key role in Queenstown, as opposed to ‘income’ – in other words, it’s hard to buy from a local income, but if you’ve already got wealth, either locally or coming in from the rest of New Zealand or overseas, you’re much more able to buy. And Queenstown has never lost its natural appeal, so with tourism coming back, that wealth is underpinning house prices.”

He said while there was new housing being built, the wealth-driven demand had risen more, so prices were resilient.

Williams said what surprised her more generally about the data this month was the significant drop in new listings coming on to the market.

The 4828 properties listed in December were a 16-year low, if the Covid lockdown periods were excluded.

Auckland had fewer listings in December than in April 2020.

Auckland had fewer new listings in December 2023 than in April 2020.

“The last time we saw levels like this was December 2019, when nationally, there were only 5528 listings and just 1422 in Auckland. It starkly contrasts the more than 10,000 new listings which hit the market just a month earlier in November.”

She said some people might be holding off if they wanted to sell via auction, because this was rare over the Christmas break.

Across the country, 11 of 19 regions had a drop in new listings. The biggest decreases were in Gisborne (down 32.1% year-on-year to 19 new listings) and Taranaki (down 26.1% year-on-year to 136 new listings).

But Coromandel (up 21.9% year-on-year to 117 new listings) and Marlborough (up 14.5% year-on-year to 79 new listings) had the biggest increases.

“I definitely didn't think it was going to be under the 5000 mark,” she said.

“When the whole country was in lockdown we still had 3000 come to market – an extra 1800 on top of a national lockdown is pretty surprising to me.

“What I think happened is, talking to people prior to the election, there was this sentiment around ‘if we see a change in government it will all be quite different’... then there’s the reality of no one can just come in and change a whole economy and country in one night. The reality of that was sinking in, in late November and into December. Everyone’s gone ‘let’s hold off and see what happens’.”

In total, there were 24,867 properties for sale in the month, down 4.6% year-on-year but in line with what was normal before the pandemic, Williams said.

“The lowest we’ve ever had was 12,500 and that was in August of 2021 so that’s been our absolute low point in the market when it was just absolutely crazy, a house would be on for $1m and people would walk through and offer $1.1m because they wanted to secure it – it was just a real frenzy in the market. At the time interest rates were so low and we couldn’t travel anywhere so we focused on housing.”

She said whether the market was in buyers’ or sellers’ favour varied around the country.

“If you look at the Wellington region, new listings are up by 11.5% but total stock has dropped 27% because stock is moving quicker than it is coming on to the market. It’s a sellers’ market in Wellington whereas Taranaki is the opposite, there’s fewer new listings, vendors are not as interested to come to market but the total stock number is still growing by 5.8%, that tells me stock there is moving quite a bit slower."