The lessons I learned from our renovation

There's always a scene in Grand Designs where the owners walk around a deserted building site in the rain. The project is over budget; running late and there are problems.

When we decided to renovate our 1940s home, we weren't trying to create a castle, but we knew it wouldn't be all fun and mood boards.

PATTIE PEGLER Pattie Pegler says her home renovation took four months, some eyewatering invoices and a lot of stress.

Our house had been added to here and there over the years. Rooms led off rooms; the living room was a thoroughfare; the wiring was ancient; the carpets were worn and the window frames were rotting. We wanted more space and a better flow to the house.

So the plan was to extend the kitchen/dining area and put in floor to ceiling sliders to the courtyard; add on a garage and reuse the existing floor space to create a laundry; home office and an additional family bathroom. There is hardly an original internal wall left.

It took four months, some eyewatering invoices and a lot of stress. Was it worth it? Absolutely, we love our home. But we learnt a few things along the way.

PATTIE PEGLER Pattie Pegler believes decamping somewhere else nearby is a good idea when renovating your home.

Question things. Your architect and your builder know their business, but you don't. So ask questions when things aren't clear. And, if you don't like something, say so. Why is it done that way? Is there another option? "I saw someone do it this way on the internet…" is unlikely to elicit a joyful response, but it might uncover some possibilities that haven't been explored.

Plan ahead. Once tradies are on site is no time to announce you want recessed shelving made from recycled rimu, which you have yet to buy. Even new materials are rarely available immediately, so decide on those door handles; vanities; tiles well in advance and order them. It will save time and money.

Pattie Pegler Pattie Pegler says questioning things and planning ahead are two keys to a successful house renovation.

Be realistic about your living arrangements. We had hired a shipping container to store our furniture. But we wanted to stay in the house as long as possible. Our builder was great about it and, while work commenced at one end of the house, we moved to the other.

Living in one room on a building site was, predictably, cramped and dusty and cold – and we were clearly in the way. We were lucky and our neighbours took us in for a week – that turned into a month. Then we spent another month living in the new garage.

If you can, my advice would be to decamp somewhere nearby.

Pattie Pegler The extended kitchen-diner, after renovations.

Decide what you want to keep. Builders work fast and, unless you specify otherwise, things you hadn't even thought about will go in the skip. I wanted to make sure our old leadlight windows didn't get binned. Likewise, the internal doors and curtains. And sentimental things like the bit of gib-board where we had been marking my son's height.

Renovating is time consuming. The professionals on-site know what they're doing. But there will still be decisions you need to make and things you need to handle. For us, it was dealing with the window supplier and the four-metre sliding door that didn't fit. Twice. And decisions about so many small things – from where to put heat pumps to how many ceiling lights to put in each room.

Pattie Pegler The aim of the renovation was to create more space and a better flow to the house.

Never take your eye off the costs. Bills come in thick and fast and even the most carefully thought-out budget can soon blow out. So be frugal where you can – we reused our old kitchen cabinets and countertop, for example. And think about cosmetic things you can postpone – we had blinds installed a year later and the final beams painted this summer.



