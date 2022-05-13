Blockie Dylan uses show profit to complete his own renovation project in three months

A Block-style selfie in the car after visiting the plant shop: Dylan Crawford (left) and friend Michael Reid have bought and renovated a Mount Maunganui house, which they are now taking to auction.

Having taken home half share of a $590,000 profit on The Block NZ last year, Dylan Crawford has put the money to good use, buying a house with a friend and renovating it in a mere three months.

Crawford and his brother Keegan took home the money after their Point Chevalier townhouse (number 3) sold for $2.745 million at The Block NZ auction.

Crawford says he and friend Michael Reid, who owns The Plumber’s Son renovation business, had been thinking about doing a reno before he even went on the show. “But there was delay after delay because The Block took so long (due to Covid pushing it back a year).”

EVES Crawford and Reid have transformed the three-bedroom home and created an attractive outdoor living area.

Crawford says he was able to use his share of The Block money and top up his mortgage on his Wellington property to buy a house with Reid in Mount Maunganui. The brick-and-tile house, which cost them $1.05 million was built in the 1990s, but was a total “do-up”.

READ MORE:

* The Block NZ is tipped for Orewa this year, with filming due to start soon

* Vendors buy purchasers' house in clever, unplanned house swap

* Dunedin house for sale comes with frogs and butterflies



“There was an elderly man living there, and the house was really, really tired, rundown and worn out. There was no landscaping, just a dirt garden and a couple of sheds. It was ripe for a full makeover.”

The pair bought the house in November 2021, but the contract wasn’t settled till February this year. “That gave us quite a bit of time to get materials and plans ordered, especially with the hold-ups,” Crawford says. “So we had everything lined up ready to go when we settled.

EVES AFTER: The house has been painted and the 371 square-metre section fully landscaped.

SUPPLIED BEFORE: The house was "really, really tired and rundown".

“We did everything in three months, which is the same time schedule The Block runs on. But it was much easier being able to do the whole project at once, rather than one week, one room.

“It was not a DIY job. Mike has his own business, and we used contractors where required, but were able to some things ourselves to save money, such as fixing the Gib and painting. I am based in Auckland and working part-time, so was whizzing up and down, but Mike was able to be there throughout.

“Having The Block experience definitely gave me the confidence to give things a go, and that encouraged Mike to give things a go. We also did all the landscaping ourselves.”

The work included putting in a new kitchen and bathrooms, and moving doors to improve the flow through the house. “The toilet in the master ensuite was originally the only toilet in the house, so we added a toilet to the other bathroom. We also created a new study nook.”

EVES The flow in the open-plan living area has been improved, and V-groove panelling introduced on some walls to provide a coastal vibe.

Crawford’s keen eye for design came to the fore. The lads added V-groove panels to walls in the living room, bathrooms and study to give the interior a cohesive coastal look – the house is just 500m from the beach. And Crawford chose similar green tiles to his Block house to put in the bathrooms and kitchen.

“I love colour and boldness, and adding personality to a home,” he says. “A lot of flips are just really safe and white. I’m happy we’ve landed in the middle ground.”

He says he was able to buy some of the art pieces he and Keegan put into their Block house, which he has used for staging – they are memories he treasures.

EVES AFTER: The new kitchen features a green-tiled splashback, similar to tiles Dylan and Keegan used in their townhouse on The Block NZ.

SUPPLIED BEFORE: The former kitchen showed its age with vinyl flooring, dated cabinets and appliances.

“It was great to meet the new owners and find out how much they are loving the house. As well as some of the art, I was able to get the black bedside lamps from the master bedroom, and (sister) Madison’s vase, which she painted in a challenge.

“It has also been great to meet up with Jana, who lives in the Mount. She was on The Block at the start of the season, but didn’t return after the lockdown break. She has been along to see how we are getting on a couple of times.”

Crawford and Reid have listed the house with Sharon Blaikie of Eves, with an auction scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022.

EVES There's a fresh, contemporary look to the new kitchen.

He says they are realistic about the market. “I’m conscious it’s a very different market to last year when we bought it. But it’s a brilliant location, 250m from Bayfield Shopping Centre in one direction, and just 500m from the beach in the other direction.

And Crawford would like to keep renovating: “I would love to do another, but it depends on the property market.”

EVES Bedrooms are styled similarly to the townhouse on The Block NZ.

SUPPLIED/EVES Before and after images of the family bathroom show the great transformation. Crawford and Reid added a toilet.

EVES AFTER: The landscaping has maximised every square inch of the section.

SUPPLIED BEFORE: There was an untidy back garden and shed.

supplied Brothers Dylan (left) and Keegan Crawford on The Block NZ last year.