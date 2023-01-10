Couple renovate 100-year-old church with the blessing of former congregation members

Bryan and Megan Bell have spent years working on the deconsecrated Anglican church, now open for Airbnb guests.

Bryan Bell has owned the church at Motupipi, Golden Bay, for 24 years, but it’s belonged to the community for nearly 100, and he and wife Megan Bell are taking their role as caretakers seriously.

The Bells have just finished a two-year-long second renovation of the church, this time turning it into Airbnb accommodation. Bryan was tidying up hedges and sorting other final touches “20 minutes before our first guests arrived” last month, Megan says.

Bryan, then working as a jeweller, did an initial renovation after the church was deconsecrated when he first bought it in 1999.

He turned it into an art gallery with a living space for himself out back. Visitors entered the gallery through double doors at the front, and the living area at the back was partitioned off with a wall. A set of stairs led to a mezzanine floor bedroom. The vestry became a laundry room.

READ MORE:

* Designer's own Mid-century cottage at Rotorua restored after 'terrible mistake' 70s remodel

* The Gisborne real estate agent who bought the bach that wouldn't sell

* Couple leave Auckland for the simple life after a health scare - and they're loving it



The former St Aidan’s was an Anglican church built in 1925 after nine years of fundraising by the local community. There were already two churches in Golden Bay, Tasman, but according to a former parishioner, lack of transport and difficult roads meant the church had to “go to the people”. It was unusual in that every second Sunday, it was shared with Presbyterians.

Megan says that soon after she and Bryan met in 2014, they decided to build a family home on the section next door for their blended family with four children.

Bryan had long since given up being a jeweller – “he decided he wasn’t good at sitting still and sitting indoors”, Megan says – and became an arborist instead.

Supplied Megan and Bryan Bell undertook a second renovation to make the old church fit for paying guests.

But he retained his artist’s eye, and used that in both his arborist business and in taking another look at renovating the church.

This time, the couple decided to redesign with paying guests in mind.

“We’ve been working hard in the last two and a half years,” Megan says. “Because it’s nearly 100 years old, it was deteriorating and needed a lot of attention.”

They put flashings on, stripped back doors, added lighting and a new bathroom,

She is particularly proud of the ceilings, which are “beautiful native timbers and really high”.

“Between the two of us up ladders and scaffolding, we’ve been cleaning I don’t know how many years of grub off from up there, and then oiling them.”

Megan says she drove the interior design, choosing paint colours, bedding, and furniture, but that Bryan “definitely came in with artwork and ideas I wouldn’t have thought of”.

For example, she says, “he found a really gorgeous ceramic cross to hang on the wall.”

Supplied Megan Bell says she and Bryan are excited to be caretakers of the church.

Megan, 45, was a kindergarten teacher until last year, but has enjoyed doing something completely different.

“I’ve picked up DIY skills and learnt so much through the process. I don’t know if I’d undertake a big project like that again, but I’m keen to do more furniture restoration.”

She says it was important to them to keep the place feeling like a church.

“When Bryan bought it in 99, he was drawn to the building, he wanted to keep what was special about it.

“We’ve tried to keep that authenticity, with arched doorways, arched windows . . . to keep it authentic without being over the top. It has a real sense of peace, especially the living room, with its glowing golden ceiling.

“You can almost feel like you can go back in time and feel people being contemplative in that space.”

Supplied The church retains its arched windows. Decking has been added to make the most of the outdoor spaces.

She says the church belongs to the community at some level.

“I had people come knock on the door and say I got married here in 1975. When I went to the paint shop the lady in Takaka said, ‘I went to Sunday School there, it’s got a special place in my heart.’

“A couple of men actually put their heads through the door while I was working and said they just wanted to see what it looked like now because they had been married there in the 70s or 80s. The general feeling was a deep fondness and curiosity, as well as gratitude that the building was receiving some love and care.”

Supplied The couple cleaned off and oiled huge swathes of native timber.

Supplied They have kept some church features in the bedrooms too.

The Airbnb listing for Belltower Church holiday home, which they set live in mid-December, has already been popular with visitors to Golden Bay. It costs about $300 a night to stay.

“A major selling feature is that it’s a one-minute walk from the Kiwi Spirit distillery. You can go and have a cocktail and walk back.”

Megan says they plan to continue investing back into the property.

”We are very excited to be caretakers of the church.”