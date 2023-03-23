Mt Roskill fire station conversion an 'absolute labour of love' for family

The Marshall family bought the dilapidated Mt Roskill fire station in 2011 and has spent years transforming it into two stunning residences.

We see a lot of building conversions at Stuff, but this conversion of the former Mt Roskill fire station to a home for two generations is one of the best.

Not least because the owners have celebrated the historic 1927 landmark on Mt Albert Road, restoring it to its original Art Deco aesthetic. They have even retained a museum-like collection of vintage firefighting gear and equipment, and added an original 1966 Bedford fire truck, which they’ve named Flick (of course).

The station was vacated in 2009, when the firefighting teams and equipment were transferred to other stations in Mt Albert and Onehunga, where there was more space for the new-generation fire trucks. The Mt Roskill station remained empty for nearly two years, falling into disrepair and intermittently occupied by squatters and vandals.

Bayleys/Jason Dorday Restoring the Spanish Mission-style Mt Roskill fire station building built in 1927 took Nigel Marshall and his family several years.

It came on the market in 2011, and caught the eye of architectural designer and experienced renovator Nigel Marshall, his wife Bev, son Jolon and partner Rebecca, who appreciated the “hidden treasure” behind the boarded-up windows, leaking roof and graffiti-covered walls. They bought it for $655,000.

READ MORE:

* Jetsetter's Kiwi bolthole unsold for 10 years, so now he's throwing in his Bentley

* Dunedin social housing tenants can expect 90% lower power bills, thanks to clever passive design

* One-of-a-kind character Kāpiti country estate is a jaw-dropper



“The old girl was the furthest state you could imagine a building being in without actually demolishing it, Nigel Marshall says. “There was a lot of public interest when it came up for tender, but the sheer scale of what needed to be done obviously put a lot of people off.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nigel Marshall has a 1966 Bedford fire truck (Flick) in working order that he's selling with the fire station. The truck is parked on the large carpark to the side of the station, which, potentially, could be subdivided for another dwelling.

These four weren’t daunted, however, having undertaken major projects previously. They could see the solid old concrete and double-brick building was perfect for multigenerational living – with a three-bedroom residence in the original fire station facing the main road, and another two-bedroom residence in what was the fire station captain’s “married quarters”.

Over the years, Nigel, Bev, Jolon and Rebecca have spent hundreds of hours restoring the imposing two-storey structure, taking it back almost 100 years to its historical roots, and working off the original draughtsman’s blueprint plans which they sourced. Those plans are now framed and sit on one of the walls.

“This was a real family project,” Marshall says. “We all worked our a---- off to clean, scrape, sand every corner from the floor up to the rafters.”

Supplied BEFORE: “Out of the frying pan and into the fire station”: Squatters had covered the walls in graffiti, and there were holes in the ceiling after the station was unused for two years.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF The former recreation room in the fire station is now a vast open-plan living area that is large enough for a full-sized pool table. The structural Oregon beams and columns, and polished native timber floors add plenty of character.

Native New Zealand timber floorboards were sanded back to reveal their beautiful graining; Oregon timber ceiling beams were exposed; and a replacement fireman’s pole reinstated as they brought the old station back to how it would have looked in the 1920s. There is even an office in the “watch room”, and other rooms that lend themselves to offices.

The two residences are linked, yet separate, with their own new kitchens in keeping with the era. Nigel Marshall even scored a magnificent 1927 refrigerator that sits as a piece of art in the top kitchen.

‘The stories we picked up were amazing’

But there were light-hearted moments during the renovation: “We were often visited by former firemen who had served here, along with local neighbours popping in to see what was going on,” Marshall says. “The stories we picked up over the years were amazing – I’m wishing now that we had recorded some of them, because they are so much of the history of Mount Roskill.”

BAYLEYS There are stairs to two mezzanine bedrooms or office spaces.

BAYLEYS Raw brickwork is also exposed - the building has a concrete and double-brick construction.

Over the years, the family has built up a museum-like collection of authentic New Zealand fire station paraphernalia, which includes helmets, hoses, extinguishers, axes, ladders, signage, and even a cabinet of model toy fire trucks.

An authentic 1940s-50s New Zealand fire alarm, gifted by the Fire Boards Historical Society, has been repurposed as the home’s electronic gate opener. And the station still has its original Art Deco roofing tile in the flayed terracotta clay style produced by Winstone in the 1920s.

Flick the Fire Engine also grabs a lot of attention. It has a current COF and can occasionally be seen – and heard – driving around the streets of Mount Roskill.

It’s not all about what’s indoors, however. There is a large, landscaped outdoor living area with a pizza oven. Volcanic stone quarried from the nearby Three Kings volcanic cones was used to create a terraced garden with vegetable and fruit trees.

BAYLEYS Kitchens are in keeping with the traditional character - this is the kitchen in the rear residence that was the fire captain's "married quarters".

But change is in the wind. Family circumstances for the Marshalls have changed in recent years. Son Jolon and Rebecca, who now have two young children, have moved to the Waikato. And a change in health circumstances means the multi-level fire station with its New York loft-style mezzanine master bedroom is no longer ideal for Nigel and Bev.

They have listed the property with Annabel Marshall of Bayleys Ponsonby, who is the daughter of the agent that sold them the property 12 years ago.

She says purchasers have the option of buying all fire station paraphernalia and period furniture, in addition to the land and buildings. And yes, Flick the fire engine is included in that offering.

Bayleys This is a bedroom in the "married quarters".

Bayleys Bathrooms also reflect the era.

Marshall says the station lends itself to a variety of options, including dual family ownership and multigenerational living. Or it could be one substantial dwelling with up to five-bedrooms and multiple living areas, or a work-from-home set-up with separate offices within what were the former fire station’s administration rooms.

It also lends itself to an Airbnb business. Another option could be a residential development project on the existing carpark, formerly the site of St Margarets community hall. This could accommodate a separate stand-alone four-bedroom, two-storey home on its own unit title. Plans and structural designs along those lines have already been consented by Auckland Council.

The building is recorded as a site of “heritage and cultural significance” within the Three Kings Heritage Trail.

BAYLEYS Fire doors are still painted bright red.

Annabel Marshall says the property is likely to attract a particular type of buyer: “This isn’t your standard four- or five-bedroom home. It’s very niche.”

The property, at 504 Mount Albert Road, is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Ponsonby, with tenders closing on April 18 unless sold prior.

As an acknowledgement of the Fire Station’s history and the tragic events from the recent Cyclone Gabrielle, interested parties viewing the property will have the opportunity to make a donation, where all raised funds will go the Auckland West Volunteer Fire Brigades and Fire Service Historical Society.

“It’s great to think the old fire station will in some way, raise money for the fire service,” Marshall says.

BAYLEYS The station opens out to a sunny north-facing rear yard. Beyond the lawn there are terraced vegetable gardens and fruit trees.

BAYLEYS There is plenty of garaging where the fire trucks once resided - there is plenty of fire paraphernalia, including a ladder. The "watch" and admin offices off to the side would make good home offices or bedrooms.