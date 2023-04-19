'Non-renovators' undertake massive heritage-listed schoolhouse conversion

Family plan to let the two apartments out for tourist accommodation

If it’s true that every building tells a story then this one would involve students, prisoners, public servants and, soon, tourists.

Built in 1860 as Hardy Street Girl’s School, this iconic Nelson building served as a public school for 30 years before being turned into offices for the Ministry of Works and later, the Ministry of Education.

By the time current owners Jason and Jennifer Monopoli bought it 2019, it had morphed into private offices, predominantly for the not-for-profit sector.

“The previous owner had it for 30 years and although he’d talked to an architect about doing it up, he didn’t get around to it,” says Jason, who owns Orange Dog, a print company specialising in the automotive industry.

Supplied The property in central Nelson was originally a school, before being used as offices for the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Education, and then private organisations.

It was while looking for larger company premises that the couple, their daughter Alex, 20, and son Torenzo, 18, stumbled across this building on Trade Me.

“We came to view it and realised it was too small for the business. But the owner took us into the roof and we saw the amazing arches that were covered up when someone lowered the roof. We fell in love with the building and by the time we drove home, had decided to buy it even though we didn’t know what we were going to do with it.”

Supplied Jason and Jennifer Monopoli first looked at the building for business premises, realised it was too small, but bought it anyway.

Another attraction was the location – close to Queen’s Gardens, next to a park with 100-year-old trees, and a few minutes walk to some of Nelson’s best restaurants.

“We’re not renovators but we decided to take the opportunity to give the building a new lease of life. We also didn’t have any experience of a tourism business, but then neither did we have any printing experience and that worked out okay. So we decided to take the plunge and turn it into two self-contained apartments – a four-bedroom and a two-bedroom - to cater to the growing local tourism market.”

Their starting point was what the couple themselves would want to do on holiday. “If we were in a group, we’d probably go for a mountain bike ride, then come back and have a beer in the courtyard and later wander down the street to a restaurant.”

Steve Hussey The facade of the building has a category 1 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Steve Hussey The interior was stripped right back, relined, re-wired, and re-plumbed.

They engaged local architect Alisdair Daines​ who had previously drawn up plans for the former owner. “He knew the history of the building and understood our desire to preserve it for another 160 years,” Jason says.

It wasn’t the easiest project, given Covid interruptions, and Gib and labour shortages.

The facade of the building has a category-1 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, so they retained that, but were able to strip back the interior to its bones.

Steve Hussey Headboards in the six bedrooms were made from rimu ceiling timber.

They also re-wired and re-plumbed the 350m² space. The original schoolhouse became the four-bedroom apartment while the rear addition, which was believed to have been extended in the 1920s and 40s, was turned into the two-bedroom apartment.

“Interestingly, the piles in the original building were fine – an archaeologist told us they were likely rocks from Nelson’s Boulder Bank which were shaped by prisoners into piles. But the wooden piles in the addition had rotted out so they had to be replaced.”

The exterior concrete toilet block was demolished to make way for a sun-filled courtyard and instead each room was fitted with an ensuite.

Steve Hussey Each room has its own ensuite.

One of the biggest changes was to the ceiling. Keen to expose the original arches they’d spied while viewing the property, the couple removed the lowered ceiling and exposed the arches, some of which had been chopped out.

“Our amazing builders, Moore Builders, had a boat builder on staff who recreated the missing arches with laminate wood.”

The rimu timber removed from the ceiling found a second life – as a dining room table and as wooden headboards in the six bedrooms.

New flooring was laid in the rear apartment but the original rimu floorboards in the four-bedroom apartment were polished.

“We told the floor sander we didn’t want them to look perfect, we wanted to see the wear and tear and stains. It had to look like a 160-year-old floor.”

Steve Hussey Old school books, newspapers, and a ledger from 1915, were found under floorboards.

The project wasn’t without its surprises, including items the builders turned up under the floorboards and in the roof.

“We found old school books and newspapers, even a ledger from 1915 detailing how much wives were paid when their husbands went to war.”

Builders also found student scribbles on the entrance wall, and have covered that section in perspex to protect it.

“We’ve kept a space on the wall opposite bare so that people can write on it instead of a visitors’ book. It’s a chance to be a part of the history of this building.”

Jennifer sourced much of the furniture for the space, including the comfortable grey couch in the larger apartment. The large colourful artwork is by Marlborough artist Sirpa, whose son works for Orange Dog.

“We love her vibrant paintings and have a few around the property.”

Jennifer, who was in charge of the project costs, says they budgeted $1.3 million for the renovation.

“We paid $650K for the building and have come in within 10% of the renovation budget,” she says.

With the heavy lifting now done, what’s next for this enterprising couple?

“I think we’ll sleep for a week,” laughs Jason. “We had no idea what we were really doing with this renovation but I’m okay with having the crazy ideas, being in the deep end, and working our way through.

“People keep telling us about other properties that need to be rescued but for now we’re going to focus on getting this property up and running.”

*The apartments are available to let via hardystreet.co.nz.