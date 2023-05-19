Live chat: Resene colour expert Brenda Ngatai on how to bring colour into your home

Autumn is here, with the days getting shorter and shorter, and we’ll be tucked up cosy at home more often.

Snug though we might be, shorter, darker days can be a bit of a bummer. One way to beat the season blues is to bring more colour into your home. A splash of sunshine yellow, or a calming navy, a vibrant turquoise, or autumnal russet can change the way a room feels.

To help you choose ways to add colour to your decor, Resene colour expert Brenda Ngatai joins us at 1pm today to answer your painting and wallpaper colour questions.

Just hit the comment button above and drop your question in the box. We aim to answer everyone's questions today, but if we don't get to you live, Brenda will respond later, and we'll share her answers here, so don’t hold back.