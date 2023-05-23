Bunnings bucket 'changes lives' according to over-the-top reviews

A 20 litre branded bucket from hardware chain Bunnings might be the most thoroughly reviewed bucket in bucket-selling history. But some of the reviews are beyond the pail​.

The item has 55 reviews on the store’s website, with some reading more like short stories than accurate assessments of the bucket’s usefulness. Top reviews, some hundreds of words long, garner hundreds of votes – votes tally how “helpful” other shoppers have found the review.

Most of the longer reviews have a whiff of irony about them.

"What was life before the "bucket", the one anonymous Australian tradie starts their review. “I had heard the tales from near & far of this so called Bunnings bucket...So I stepped up & got the Bucket! The legends are true, it's next level to have one of these. I notice women look at me differently now & the blokes respect me more now. [sic]"

READ MORE:

* Six chic plastic-defying homewares that are an organiser's dream

* The truth about tiny home compost toilets

* Daunting renovation by two blokes who chose to do their own 'Block' project

* How to personalise a rental on a budget



Anonymous’ glowing review appears to be one of the more sedate amongst them.

Bunnings An over the top bucket review on the Bunnings website - the bucket has more than 55 reviews, most of them over-the-top.

Others, such as the 400-word ode to the bucket written by an “advanced DIYer” calling themselves Clean Stuff, are even more florid.

“Picture this, a mild spring morning the sun is just peeking over horizon bathing my kingdom (the back yard) in all it's UV glory. The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing and the fresh dog business on the lawn is steaming gently,” Clean Stuff writes.

“I mount the 4x4 and trek to my local Bunnings... Here I am presented with a choice, so many buckets in shapes and sizes to suit all needs, but standing out is the holy grail, the Bunnings Branded bucket. As I reach for it, I hear the angles singing and an instant feeling of warm comes over me as I place my hand on it plastic coated wire handle. [sic]”

Bunnings The bucket doing its buckety job.

Clean Stuff’s review has more than 240 votes.

Other comments holding water for the item are less wordy, but paint no less compelling pictures of the bucket’s capabilities. One, titled “great pee holding capabilities” needs no further explanation, but does include a picture of the bucket doing its job of containing liquids adequately.

The Bunnings brand bucket is sold without a lid for $9.48, although a lid can be purchased separately.

Reviews for the lid are mostly ordinary – with the odd one-star review, and complaints about fit – although a few bucket fans have started reviewing the lid too.

“My life is complete,” wrote Happy Bucket Owner, an “advanced DIYer”. “This very functional lid added significantly to my purchase of the matching bucket. Streamlined in design this lid communicates to the world that i am in fact a success and my life now has meaning. Yes, I recommend this product.”

Bunnings The Bunnings Bucket holds liquids adequately.

Not all the bucket’s reviews appear to be written by Bunnings’ mum.

“Bucket is good, service was bad,” writes Stuart, a disgruntled “beginner” from Altona, Victoria.

Quite what kicked the excessive bucket reviews off is anyone’s guess. The oldest review of the item, by someone called, Paul is just five words: ”Great size bucket.Good quality.”

It has zero votes.

Has your life been radically changed by buying a hardware store bucket? Tell us about it in the comments.