Bring natural light indoors without breaking the bank

We Kiwis are big fans of natural light inside our homes. Ask anyone who's planning a big home renovation and chances are opening up their home and drawing more light inside is right at the top of their wishlist. If a home that's for sale has lots of natural light, you know the real estate agent will be telling the world about it too.

Natural light has an uncanny way of making a home look and feel bigger, warmer, and more comfortable. The opposite is true too. When a room is dark and dreary, it feels smaller, colder, and cramped.

But how do you open up a dim home and bring more natural light inside when you don't have much space, time, or budget? The answer could be Solatube.

INCREDIBLE IMAGES Solatube can be installed in just a few hours and in almost any space. Pictured here, a Solatube transforms this working from home office.

Solatube is an easy to install, affordable and high performing tubular skylight solution that captures natural light using an optically advanced dome that has been installed on the roof of a building, then transfers that light inside. It can be installed in just a few hours and in almost any space with minimal construction and mess. Plus, it comes with a 10-year Leakproof Guarantee and a 10-year warranty on materials and workmanship so you know that what you're putting in your roof will perform at the top of its game.

Before Solatube, your only options were to knock down a wall, keep the lights on all day, or install a conventional skylight. But major renovations that involve tearing down walls or reconfiguring living spaces can be incredibly disruptive and expensive. And of course, the more lights you leave on during the day, the higher your electricity consumption.

The secret to Solatube's performance is its optically advanced dome that captures more daylight at low angles.

Conventional skylights and roof windows are a great solution but is often complex and labour intensive, often requiring plastering and painting which equals more tradies – and more bills. What's more, conventional skylights offer little control over glare, hot spots, heat gain, leaking and heat loss.

The secret to Solatube's performance is its optically advanced dome that captures more daylight at low angles while blocking harmful rays which can damage flooring and furniture. That, combined with the most reflective tubing material in the world, draws more natural light inside, creating a lighter, brighter, and more energy-efficient home.

SOLATUBE / SUPPLIED Solatube is an affordable solution thats helps to create a lighter, brighter space within your home.

Worried that your home improvements will break the bank? Solatube is an affordable solution that makes the lofty goal of bringing more natural light inside more achievable for more people. It only takes a few hours to install. Plus, Solatube skylights don't require a minimum length to work, so no matter how thick or thin your roof is, they're easy to install.

Natural light inside a home helps create a lighter, brighter, warmer, more comfortable, and generally nicer space to be in. Any dark area of a home can be transformed with a Solatube skylight. Ready to bring New Zealand's beautiful natural light indoors without breaking the bank?

