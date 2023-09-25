Meet the model and fashion photographer converting a woolshed into a home

Model Chanelle Taylor and her partner, fashion photographer Damien Nikora are half way through a massive undertaking: converting a disused woolshed into a home.

On a 4-hectare block in the heart of the Waikato, a grotty old woolshed is getting a makeover fit for New Zealand Fashion Week.

Its owners call it The Current Place, and the vintage Kiwi woolshed-turned studio/accomodation/home is an ongoing labour of love for model Chanelle Taylor (Tainui) and her partner, fashion photographer Damien Nikora (Ngāti Kahungungu).

The couple came up with the idea after their world travel plans were scuppered when the pandemic hit. Taylor’s parents had just bought the piece of land with a run-down home on it. Taylor had no reno experience, but Nikora had a little, so the couple spent a few months renovating the home for her folks to move into.

Damien Nikora/Supplied Chanelle Taylor and Damien Nikora are working on The Current Place – a home and studio built in a converted woolshed.

Flush with success when they finished the project, their thoughts turned to the rusty old disused woolshed at the bottom of the garden.

"My parents weren't going to be doing anything with it, so they gave it to us,” says Taylor.

Damien Nikora/Supplied The woolshed sits not far from Taylor’s parents' home, on their 4-hectare section.

As soon as the couple walked into the building, they had the same idea about what to do with it.

“We stood there for about half an hour, pitched our ideas to each other,” Nikora says. “We completely agreed with each other on the whole layout. And that's essentially all the planning that went into it.”

It would be a much bigger job than tidying up Taylor’s parent’s home. They would need to build everything – the kitchen, and bathroom, as well as bedrooms – from scratch.

Damien had started a builder’s apprenticeship about 30 years ago, but only lasted a month before his “kind and patient” uncle told him it might not be the job for him. But it was enough for them to crack on with, with nothing but Pinterest, YouTube, and Taylor’s builder-building inspector dad to guide them.

“We bought wood because we knew that's what we'd have to do first. We had a hammer each and a bunch of nails and that's it,” Nikora says.

"Pinterest is interesting because we saw these beautiful rooms. The overwhelming excitement of wanting to try to do that was our pushing off point, our motivation. We just trusted ourselves to give it a crack and not worry about failing. It's OK, it's a woolshed in the end."

Damien Nikora/Supplied The couple had a few false starts working on the bathroom, but have completed it now.

The biggest challenge was knowing where to start.

"Each thing that we do, we've got to take time to figure out how we're actually going to pull it off,” says Taylor.

They have had a few false starts, but Taylor’s dad was always on hand to set them right.

"He comes in and lets us know what we have to do to keep it all within the guidelines," says Nikora. "We've had to pull stuff down. We've just gone ahead and thought we did the right thing, but we didn't. So..."

Damien Nikora/Supplied The woolshed was completely empty when they started.

More than just a response to rising living costs, converting the woolshed was about creating a space where the budding influencers could make content for their multiple channels, learn new skills, and build something together.

Their plan is for Taylor to eventually be able to shoot cooking clips from the kitchen – it’s been set up with shooting video in mind – and share her foraged and home-grown food ideas. One day they hope to be able to share the space with other creatives.

They have shared every step of the project with their 52,000 Facebook followers, 32,000 Instagram followers and 2400 YouTube subscribers. Their daily TikTok posts have had more than 186,000 views. It’s all shot and edited on their phones.

The clips are fun, informative, and incredibly authentic. They never hold back sharing the mistakes or showing how steep the learning curve they’re on is. One clip, finishing the bathroom, showed Taylor re-doing the render three times to try to get the colour right.

"That part's been pretty fun," says Taylor. "We've been meeting a lot of different people online. Even had people coming up to us in the streets saying, 'Oh, we watch you'. We forget that we've actually put it out there, but people know who we are now."

They’ve had builders donate their free time to help them, and one even sent them a nail gun because he saw them using a hammer and nails in the early days, and thought the project was going to take them “way too long”.

Damien Nikora/Supplied The couple in what would eventually become their kitchen.

But the majority of their building supplies have come from scouring Facebook marketplace for bargains, and it’s kept the cost of the conversion to an absolute minimum.

"We don't really have a budget,” says Nikora. "The way we've been doing it is, we find a whole stack of wood that's ridiculously affordable. And we just go buy that and then figure out what to do with it later."

Now they’ve finished the kitchen and bathroom, the bedroom is next. They’re planning on extending the space for a bigger wardrobe, and will be building the bed themselves. They found a bunch of ply slats from a shipping yard on Marketplace and snapped them up, filling their trailer three times over with them.

“The bed’s the most exciting part for me,” says Nikora. “I think it’s a really beautiful design.”

“And it’s only going to cost us $30 or $40,” Taylor says. “Sweet.”