Architect Roger Walker returns Thorndon home to original bright pink and green

Wellington based architect Roger Walker talks about his home he designed and the colours he chose as well as his art exhibition.

Amid the creamy villas and blush colonials of Wellington’s dress circle renown architect Roger Walker’s 90s-built Thorndon home stands out. Not just because it looks like a deconstructed toy castle, but because the former terracotta and cream home is now bright green and pink.

The Park Mews architect built the home for his family about 25 years ago, and originally chose to paint it pink and green for the “deliberately unusual contrast”, and as an “anti-suburban beige or grey” statement.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Wellington-based architect Roger Walker at his colourful home on Grant Rd, Thorndon.

When it needed a refresh about a decade later, however, Walker’s then-wife decided pink and green were no longer to be seen. She chose the Mediterranean-style colours.

So, when Walker started thinking about putting the home on the market, about two years ago, he wanted to return it to its former glory – and colour. Would the architectural heritage mavens of Thorndon approve?

He reached out to heritage architect and advisor Chris Cochran, himself a Thorndon resident, for advice.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The green is Resene’s Puerto Rico, and the pink is Carissma.

"I said to Chris, 'do you think there'd be a problem with repainting the original green?' And he said, 'no, no, not at all. That’s its authenticity. It should be painted those colours', which I think is a very refreshing attitude."

Cochran calls the house a “standout piece of architecture” that “doesn’t make any concession to the colonial houses around it”. The city needs more colour in its architecture, he says. His own architecturally significant home, The Wedge, just up the road, is a vibrant red ochre.

“I can't believe all the people painting houses black and white. I'm very happy that Roger's given a good splash of colour to his place."

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Walker built the home for his family in the early 1990s.

The colours Walker has used are Resene’s Puerto Rico, a fresh, coastal green, and Resene’s Carissma, a playful, rosie pink.

The home is made up of two pavilions connected by a glass atrium. The rear pavilion, with its steepled tower, faces the town belt. “It had to be a green. A softer green favoured,” says Walker. “The front pavilion faces the city, so pink for people.”

The 320m² house fills the 271m² site – the only bit that isn’t house is a deck area, and the car parks in front.

When he built it, Walker knew the northern neighbours and was able to get them to sign off on the height plans. At the time, he says Wellington City Council was also encouraging the development of small sites in the inner city heritage areas of Thorndon and Mt Vic to stop developers buying them up and, “building a bloody big block of apartments”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The green part of the home is close to the town belt, the pink faces the city.

At the time, site requirements that would not allow a home to cover more than 50% of the section did not apply to a site smaller than 300m², so Walker was able to fill the site with house.

"It's challenging for an architect to design his own house,” he says. “I tried out a number of ideas, and I project managed it and got it built. I think it took about a year to build. It was my life's work for that year."

After his children grew up and moved away, and it was, “just me and the cat rattling round” the house, he rented it out. It has been a rental for the past few years. While it’s not on the market yet, Walker says it will be in the next couple of months.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The paintings are packed with colour.

Before then, however, he’s opening his colourful home as a temporary gallery for an exhibition of his architectural and cityscape paintings: The ARTchiTect at Home.

"In other words, the walls are for sale as well as the paintings.”

Walker’s first exhibition, in 2022, comprised paintings mostly done during Lockdown. Many of the works on show in The ARTchiTect at Home are new, and – naturally – bursting with colour.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Walker returned to painting during lockdown.

"I'm trying to diversify as an artist, but I'm locked on architectural shapes and forms. I've always been fascinated by the three primary shapes: the triangle, the circle and the square, which in Japanese Shinto are the building blocks of the universe.”

Some of his most popular paintings reference real buildings, including his own, such as the Britten house, 175 Grand Rd, the sand castle motel, in Waikanae, and Park Mews.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The home is made up of two pavilions, connected by a glass house in the middle.

“The fellow who bought the original of Park Mews at the last exhibition looked at me square in the face and said, ‘this painting is going to be worth a lot more when you’re dead’. I said, ‘Look, I’ve been putting off my death as long as possible.

“I still get a lot of joy out of it [painting]. It's a cliche, but you don't need either resource consent or planning consent for a painting.”

The ARchTect at Home, opens on Friday, October 20, and will run till Sunday, October 29. See RogerWalkerArt.co.nz for more information.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Walker is getting the home ready to sell, but first he’s hosting an exhibition of his work there.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The home looks like an artful take on children’s building blocks.